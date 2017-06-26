News

Dad cycles 2000km to hear dead daughter’s heartbeat

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

One devastated dad has turned a heartbreaking situation into one of hope after cycling 2253 kilometres to meet the man his daughter’s heart saved.

Bill Conner was left shattered after a tragic accident during a Mexican holiday claimed the life of his 20-year-old daughter Abigail in January.

“On her winter break with her brother in Cancun, they both were found unconscious, face down in chest deep water in the resort's pool,” Bill wrote on his daughter’s GoFundMe page.

Abbey tragically passed away earlier this year in an accident. Photo: Facebook

“Unfortunately, Abigail didn’t make it even after medical intervention.”

With Abbey registered as an organ donor, her heart was then transplanted to 21-year-old Loumonth Jack, who had suffered a heart attack around the same time.

Abbey's dad Bill is determined to honour his daughter's memory with a hefty donation. Photo: gofundme.com

According to Fox 2, doctors told Loumonth’s family he would likely have died within 10 days.

"Seeing my daughter on life support and then finding out that they were matches, that four of her organs were already matched up and ready to be harvested, made it a little bit easier, that we were helping somebody in need," Bill told the publication.

Abbey's family were left devastated by the loss of the 20-year-old. Photo: Facebook

Determined to honour his daughter, Bill then decided to embark on the epic biking feat – and in the process, meet one of the people his daughter’s organs helped save.

The emotional moment was captured on video, with the men hugging, sharing tears and with Loumonth presenting him with a stethoscope to help hear Abbey’s heart.

'Here he is, Abbey's heart recipient,' Bill captioned this snap. 'Jack, welcome to the family...' Photo: Facebook

“For me, she’s alive inside of Jack,” said Bill. “My daughter, again, set an example for me, and I’ve got to follow it, and that’s what I’m trying to do."

