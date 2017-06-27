Insect bites can ruin a holiday. They’re unsightly, take forever to disappear and worst of all, itch like mad.

Why mozzies bite some people more than others

But some people are far more susceptible to those pesky bites than others.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine are currently busy working on an experiment that may reveal just what attracts mosquitos.

Strangely enough, they are using 200 pairs of used socks from pairs of identical and non-identical twins. The socks will be put in a wind tunnel together with a bunch of mosquitos.

The reason for using twins seems a little bizarre but a previous study found there was a link between genetics and mosquito attraction.

The scientists aim to find out which socks produce repellent and attractive chemicals, hopefully leading to a form of repellent medication to be created.

“We know very little about the genetics of what makes us attractive to mosquitos,” one researcher, James Logan, told Scientific American.

“We hope this study will give us more insights into the mechanisms that help change our body odours to make us more or less attractive to mosquitos.”

“If we can identify important genes, perhaps we could develop a pill or medication that would allow the body to produce natural repellents to keep mosquitoes away.”

Although scientists think we’re far from finding a way to prevent insect bites, several studies have proven a number of things.

One showed that mosquitos are more likely to bite people who produce more of certain types of acid such as uric acid.

Another found that pregnant women may be more susceptible to insect bites.

In the meantime, you’re better off covering exposed skin (especially at sunrise and sunset when insects are more active) and using an insect repellent containing 50% DEET.

