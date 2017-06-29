News

What Prince Harry really thinks of George and Charlotte

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Just when you thought you couldn’t fall deeper in love with Prince Harry, he’s gone and said something that’ll have you swooning - especially because it has to do with young George and Charlotte!

Harry has taken to his new role as a royal uncle like a duck to water, but the kids’ birth has bumped him down from third in line to the thrown (after his dad and Wills), to fifth.

Prince Harry is so in love with Charlotte and George! Photo: Getty

So is he a little jealous of the attention the tots get? Or scared that they’ll soon take centre stage and leave him to vanish into oblivion like Charles’ younger brother Andrew?

Apparently not.

“The reason I am now fifth (in line) is because of my nephew and niece and I could never wish them away,” he told the Mail on Sunday.

“They are the most amazing things ever.” Yep, it’s pretty heart-melting stuff.

That smile! Photo: Getty

Harry has been described as “a natural” with children, with one royal insider saying he was even more instinctive around kids than his brother.

So it’s hardly a surprise that he hopes to have a few of his own one day, and even has a plan for them.

“I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too,” Harry said.

Well, here’s hoping it all comes true – we’re pretty keen for some more royal babies!

We're sure his kids will be just as cute. Photo: Getty

