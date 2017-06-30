Kate Middleton ‘banned’ from Wimbledon

News

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s one of the highlights of the sporting and social calendar in the UK, but Kate Middleton has revealed she was controversially banned from attending Wimbledon.

With Wimbledon 2017 set to kick off in London next week, the Duchess of Cambridge was once brutally turned away from attending the tennis tournament by her concerned doctor.

Despite tennis fan Kate desperate to attend the 2013 final between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, being eight months pregnant with Prince George at the time saw her doctor advise against it.

Kate was left heartbroken when she was advised not to attend Wimbledon due to her late stage of pregnancy. Photo: Getty

“I was very heavily pregnant. I wrote to [Andy] afterwards saying sorry for not being there,” Kate reveals in a new BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon.

Kate now mixes with tennis royalty, with Swiss legend Roger Federer even a guest at sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.

Kate and hubby Wills are keen tennis fans. Photo: Getty

And Federer clearly holds a special place in the family’s heart with Kate hilariously revealing he’s her mum Carole’s crush.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are friends with the Middleton clan, and were seen at Pippa's wedding earlier this year. Photo: Getty

“Roger is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too,” said Kate.

Keen to know Wimbledon 2017 dates?

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan was seen at Wimbledon last year - will she attend with the royal in 2017? Photo: Getty

Get the Pimms and strawberries ready between 3rd and 16th July for all the tennis action… and hopefully a Meghan Markle sighting in the royal box!

