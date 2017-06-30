Kate Middleton ‘banned’ from Wimbledon

It’s one of the highlights of the sporting and social calendar in the UK, but Kate Middleton has revealed she was controversially banned from attending Wimbledon.

With Wimbledon 2017 set to kick off in London next week, the Duchess of Cambridge was once brutally turned away from attending the tennis tournament by her concerned doctor.

Despite tennis fan Kate desperate to attend the 2013 final between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, being eight months pregnant with Prince George at the time saw her doctor advise against it.

“I was very heavily pregnant. I wrote to [Andy] afterwards saying sorry for not being there,” Kate reveals in a new BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon.

Kate now mixes with tennis royalty, with Swiss legend Roger Federer even a guest at sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.

And Federer clearly holds a special place in the family’s heart with Kate hilariously revealing he’s her mum Carole’s crush.

“Roger is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too,” said Kate.

Keen to know Wimbledon 2017 dates?

Get the Pimms and strawberries ready between 3rd and 16th July for all the tennis action… and hopefully a Meghan Markle sighting in the royal box!

