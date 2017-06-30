Brave parents share photo of the moment their son died

A devastated mum has shared a heart-breaking photo showing the moment her cancer-stricken young boy died in his dad's arms.

Brave parents share photo of their son's final moments

Little Braiden Prescott, 7, died two days after being admitted to a hospice last September having battled neuroblastoma three times.

But he asked his parents Steph and Wayne, 38, to take the picture with his dying breath.

Now the brave mum and dad are sharing the shocking image of Braiden in his final moments to raise awareness of the rare cancer's early symptoms so no other parent goes through the heartbreak they did.

Braiden was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of two, but mum Steph, 26, says 'mother's instinct' told her something was seriously wrong 18 months earlier.

"He was limping, had a high temperature constantly which we couldn't get down, he was pale, and wouldn't eat," she says.

"When we were told I was numb. It was like I was listening but I wasn't there.”

Braiden underwent 11 different types of chemo and even went to America for immunotherapy however he relapsed twice before he passing away on September 1 2016.

"I was at Braiden's bedside during the night when I was woken up at 3am by the sound of him choking. I buzzed the nurse in and they told me it was nearly time – what I could hear was his death rattle,” Steph says.

"I woke Wayne up. I was supposed to be holding him but I couldn't so they sat him on Wayne's knee. Wayne cuddled him as I sat by his side holding his hand."

That’s when Braiden – who hadn’t spoken for days because tumours on his jaw made it hard for him to open his mouth – had a sudden outburst.

“He suddenly shouted out for his nanna and grandad as he knew they had been there that day. He then shouted 'picture now',” says the mum from Greater Manchester.

“I was a bit shocked but I followed orders – he'd not spoken in a few days but then all of a sudden he started shouting it."

Tragically, just minutes after Steph took the heart-breaking Braiden passed away.

RELATED: Five-year-old with rare terminal cancer ‘marries’ her best friend

RELATED: Celebrity cancer survivors

Steph says it had been heartbreaking watching their son go through all this treatments.

"I know the pictures are hard to look at – hardly anyone sees a child that has passed away,” she says.

"I hope it will shock people into thinking about neuroblastoma and what these children go through. I just want as many people as possible to know about it.”

The family – including Braiden’s two brothers - are slowly learning to live without him, but he will always be an important part of the family.

"It's still hard– it's never going to get better, I think we just learn to live with it," Steph says.

"We speak about him every day as we want to make sure his memory is kept alive.”

There has been a positive development for the family since this tragedy, with Steph currently 18 weeks pregnant with a little girl.

Steph says she's a gift from Braiden, who always dreamed of having a sister.

"Braiden's sent her down from heaven – he always wanted a little sister."

- with additional reporting by Caters News

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.