Can you see what's wrong with this wedding invitation?

When it comes to planning a wedding, you’ll know all too well how stressful it can be sending out wedding invitations.

Not only do you need to decide who to invite in the first place, but then there’s the tricky question of whether they get to take a plus one or not.

However that was the last thing on one couple’s mind, as their wedding invitation went viral last year for asking the most bizarre question ever.

One wedding guest found the invitation so funny that he posted an image of it to Reddit for the whole world to see.

The invitation started off as normal, stating the date the RSVP was required by and then asking guests to tick whether they will be attending or not.

However things took a slightly different turn when the guests were then asked to pick their choice of entrée.

Guests were able to tick 'beef', 'pork' or 'child (12 and under)'.

The embarrassing mistake seemed to go totally unnoticed by the couple, who then sent out the invitation to all of their guests.

“I'll have the 10 year old, please, medium rare... ,” the image was captioned on Reddit.

Of course, the people of Reddit had a field day with the image and commented like only they can.

“No vegetarians allowed I guess,” one user said.

“This sauvignon blanc goes perfectly with this 7-year-old,” another said.

“What if I want to eat 13 children! I thought this was America!!,” another person said.

