Princess Mary announces new arrival

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

The Danish royal family has added to their brood in the shape of an adorable fluffy puppy named Grace.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband, Prince Frederik, were devastated when their beloved pet dog Ziggy passed away three months ago.

However now they’ve welcomed cute furball Grace into the fold, who is actually related to Ziggy.

The Danish royal family have announced a new arrival. Photo: Getty

They have welcomed little puppy Grace into the family. Photo: Instagram

“Yesterday, the Crown family welcomed their new dog, Grace, to Gråsten Palace” a statement on the Danish royal family’s Instagram page said.

“Grace is a border collie and is related to the family's previous dog Ziggy.”

The image shows the happy-go-lucky brown and white pup smiling up at the camera with a little heart-shaped dog chain around her neck.

The good news comes three months after the royal family took to Instagram to announce their 12-year-old dog Ziggy had passed away.

Mary was said to be devastated when their beloved pet dog Ziggy passed away three months ago. Photo: Getty

Ziggy (pictured) has been with the family for the past 12 years. Photo: Instagram

Puppy Grace is related to Ziggy. Photo: Getty

The Border Collie was a wedding gift for Princess Mary and Prince Frederick and had been with the royals through the birth of their four children.

“Ziggy was a faithful and loving dog, unfortunately suffering from chronic renal failure and osteoarthritis,” the post on Instagram read.

“Despite this, the quality of life was high to the end.”

