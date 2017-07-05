Can you spot the massive hip flask in this formal photo?

A student’s formal photo has gone viral online after she revealed her ingenious hip flask hack.

While most people desperately try to conjure up elaborate plans to save themselves having to buy any drink for the night, Eleanor Clarke found the perfect disguise.

Eleanor, who hails from the UK, bought a three-litre hip flask clutch and brazenly flaunted it in all her formal snaps.

“Still don't know how I got away with a huge hip flask as my prom clutch,” Eleanor captioned the hilarious photos.

In a series of snaps, Eleanor is pictured posing gracefully with her four friends before they take off for their formal.

However if you look closely at Eleanor’s large, silver clutch bag, you’ll notice that it’s actually a hip flask.

According to The Mirror, Eleanor bought the flask from Tiger and it cost $12 (£7).

A bottle cap is just visible when Eleanor turns the clutch bag into an upright position.

Since uploading the photos to Twitter, they have already been liked over 300,000 times, with Eleanor becoming a “living legend” amongst her followers.

