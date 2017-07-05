No one can agree if this optical illusion is grey or pink

There’s another optical illusion stumping the Internet, and it looks a lot like that infamous dress.

A photo of some Nike merch has been doing the rounds on Facebook and people can’t agree on what colour it is.

Some are adamant it’s grey and turquoise, while others are convinced it’s pink and white!

The image looks to have originated from a clothing Facebook page based out of Memphis, who sell the items in a whole range of colours and don't specifiy exactly what colours are shown in the photo.

have asked them to verify the colour and they've said it's grey! So there you go.

Interestingly, the majority of people were saying grey and turquoise – even though most people thought the dress was white and gold when it was actually blue and black!

