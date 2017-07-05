News

The ongoing health issue that marred Avicii’s career

No one can agree if this optical illusion is grey or pink

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s another optical illusion stumping the Internet, and it looks a lot like that infamous dress.

A photo of some Nike merch has been doing the rounds on Facebook and people can’t agree on what colour it is.

Some are adamant it’s grey and turquoise, while others are convinced it’s pink and white!

This pic is doing the rounds on Facebook

People can't agree on what colour it is.

The image looks to have originated from a clothing Facebook page based out of Memphis, who sell the items in a whole range of colours and don't specifiy exactly what colours are shown in the photo.

Be have asked them to verify the colour and they've said it's grey! So there you go.

It looks to have come from this US page.

But they sell Nike wear in lots of different colours.

Interestingly, the majority of people were saying grey and turquoise – even though most people thought the dress was white and gold when it was actually blue and black!

Does this remind you of anything?

