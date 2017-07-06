Real life cat lady: ‘I live with over 1000 cats’

News

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

If you thought having two or three cats made you a ‘crazy cat lady’ then imagine what it would be like if you lived with over 1000.

That’s what it’s like at Lynea Lattanzio’s home in the US.

The 67-year-old lives on a six-acre property in California and allows the cats to roam freely.

Lynea Lattanzio lives with over 1000 cats. Photo: Facebook

“I’m gonna say that I’m at the top of the list of the eccentric, crazy cat ladies,” she tells Barcroft TV.

“I’ve taken in and lived with 28,000 cats. That’s probably a record.”

She lets them roam freely around the house and property. Photo: Facebook

It all started in 1992 when Lynea decided to adopt 15 kittens. By the end of that year she had acquired 96 but managed to successfully rehome them all.

The whole experience sparked what would become her biggest passion.

In 1993 she became a veterinary technician and today she runs the Cat House on The Kings, which is California’s largest no-cage, no kill, cat sanctuary.

She now runs the Cat House on The Kings sanctuary. Photo: Facebook

Her cats share her five-bedroom home with her. Photo: Facebook

She and her team of volunteers care for the 800 adult cats and about 300 kittens currently on the property.

Lynea Lattanzio lives in California, US. Photo: Facebook

It’s hard work, with feedings kicking off at 4am every single morning.

Feeding time starts at 4am. Photo: Getty

But as much as Lynea loves the cats, her goal is to find new homes for them – and not keep them all for herself.

“I love cats because they’re independent, they’re beautiful and graceful,” she says.

Feed me! Photo: Facebook

