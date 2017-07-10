WATCH: This 90-year-old nan is cake smash goals

What could possibly be cuter than a sassy grandma? A sassy grandma celebrating her birthday, that’s what!

Adelaide-based photographer Brigitte Godwin from Pardon My French Photography documented her gran celebrating her big 90th birthday recently, and the video of her attempting her first cake smash is guaranteed to make you smile. Check it out above!

In the video, which has racked up over 15k likes on Facebook already, we see Nan trying out her sassiest “Cheers b***hes” for the camera.

She then asks her granddaughter: “Am I saying it right?”

Nan is presented with her very own cake smash - which is evidently the first time she's seen one of the hollow chocolate "cakes".

Anyone else would whack it with a rolling pin, this demure 90-year-old simply picks up the whole thing for a nibble!

Brigitte also captured her nan having a sip of French champagne, captioning one of her pics "Nothing will EVER compare to seeing your Nan tipsy for first time!"

God bless her cotton socks!

Grandma and granddaughter also paired up for some gorgeous pics featured on Brigitte’s photography Instagram account, Pardon My French Photography.

It seems like this milestone birthday really was celebrated in style.

Can we please be this nan when we grow up?!

Check out more from Brigitte and her nan on Instagram, Facebook ''and pmfphotography.com

