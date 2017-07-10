WATCH: This 90-year-old nan is cake smash goals

News

Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
What could possibly be cuter than a sassy grandma? A sassy grandma celebrating her birthday, that’s what!

WATCH: This Aussie nan is cake smash goals

Adelaide-based photographer Brigitte Godwin from Pardon My French Photography documented her gran celebrating her big 90th birthday recently, and the video of her attempting her first cake smash is guaranteed to make you smile. Check it out above!

Pardon My French Photography

This Aussie grandma has a sassy message to share on her 90th birthday! Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

In the video, which has racked up over 15k likes on Facebook already, we see Nan trying out her sassiest “Cheers b***hes” for the camera.

Pardon My French Photography

"Am I saying it right?" Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

She then asks her granddaughter: “Am I saying it right?”

Pardon My French Photography

This grandma is birthday goals. Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

Nan is presented with her very own cake smash - which is evidently the first time she's seen one of the hollow chocolate "cakes".

Pardon My French Photography

When all else fails, pick up the whole cake! Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

Anyone else would whack it with a rolling pin, this demure 90-year-old simply picks up the whole thing for a nibble!

Pardon My French Photography

Nan toasted her 90th birthday with bubbles. Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

Pardon My French Photography

We defy you to find anything cuter than Brigitte's nan. Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

Brigitte also captured her nan having a sip of French champagne, captioning one of her pics "Nothing will EVER compare to seeing your Nan tipsy for first time!"

Pardon my French photography

Apparently nan isn't down with champagne! Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

God bless her cotton socks!

Pardon My French photography's Brigitte with her nan

Brigitte and her grandmother posed for some gorgeous snaps. Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

Grandma and granddaughter goals. Source: Pardon My French Photography/Instagram

Grandma and granddaughter also paired up for some gorgeous pics featured on Brigitte’s photography Instagram account, Pardon My French Photography.

GALLERY: These kids' cakes are actually terrifying!

It seems like this milestone birthday really was celebrated in style.

Can we please be this nan when we grow up?!

Check out more from Brigitte and her nan on Instagram, Facebook ''and pmfphotography.com

