There’s always that one person who ruins the photo for everyone.

Wake up Trump! President’s awkward camera fail

A new viral video has revealed President Donald Trump is that guy, after he was seen in a world of his own at the G20 summit.

Seated next to British Prime Minister Theresa May, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump who celebrated his 71st birthday last month, was seen steadfastly facing the front after his counterparts all spun around to face waiting cameras.

Blissfully oblivious to the photo op taking place behind him, Theresa May was forced to awkwardly tap Trump on the shoulder to get him to turn around.

Trump’s absent mindedness has become increasingly obvious in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the POTUS looked to have lost his way when getting off his Air Force One presidential plane and into his waiting limo.

Footage of the moment sees him walk down the plane’s stairs and across the tarmac. He waves to the cameras and looks around, seemingly for his car, before someone points behind him to the waiting limo.

Trump was also seen looking slightly confused and lost after delivering a speech in Poland last week.

Despite intense security measures that saw bulletproof shields erected to protect him, the septuagenarian was seen ambling across the stage into the open space.

