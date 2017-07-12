Was Meghan's career to blame for her divorce?

She may now be on the arm of the most eligible bachelor in the UK, Prince Harry, but Meghan Markle was married for two years before meeting the one.

The 35-year-old Suits actress met Trevor Engelson while they were at Northwestern University in Illinois together in 2004.

Seven years later the pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Jamaica, with over 100 friends and family in attendance.

However just two years after they said ‘I do’, Meghan and movie producer Trevor, split in 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Now a friend has revealed to the Daily Mail that Meghan’s job was a major factor in why the pair decided to part ways, claiming the location of the Suits set in Toronto “put a strain on the relationship”.

“Trevor was in LA making movies, Meghan was in another country five hours’ flight away and it simply took its toll,” the friend said.

So could this factor also sabotage her relationship with Prince Harry? Well, long distance has long been known as the enemy of love, but unlike with Trevor, Meghan and Harry's realtionship started while she was based in Canada and he in England.

Despite the kilometres between them, the couple seem to be growing ever closer, and have often been spotted making covert trips to visit each other.

Something that may throw a spanner in the works however, are the claims this week that Trevor has been offered a $1 million deal to spill the beans on the ins-and-outs of his relationship with the actress.

While Trevor has so far stayed mum on his ex, a report claims the film producer could be about to lift the lid on all of Meghan’s secrets - including a bombshell allegation of an "emotional affair".

“Trevor and Meghan’s marriage broke down when she moved to Toronto, where Suits is filmed, and it was the distance that tore them apart,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Trevor also had suspicions that Meghan was having an emotional affair with a co-star.”

Meghan decided to up sticks and move to Toronto permanently when she and Trevor split and it was there she met celebrity chef Cory Vitiello.

It’s claimed the pair dated for two years before Meghan ran into Prince Harry at the Invictus Games last year.

Reports say Harry bombarded the star with messages until she agreed to meet with him.

In November the pair announced they were an item, with Harry releasing a statement saying he was “disappointed” he hadn’t been able to protect her from the intense public scrutiny.

“He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his,” the statement read.

