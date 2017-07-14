Salon refuses to serve woman for the saddest reason

Preschool teacher Johnetta Hopkins recently went to a beauty salon for a mani, pedi, and an eyebrows shape.

But she left without receiving any of those services — and her self-esteem destroyed to boot.

“I went in to make myself look beautiful, but they made me feel ugly,” Hopkins tells Yahoo Beauty.

The 28-year-old was refused in Philadelphia, USA because, the manager told her, she would not fit in their pedicure chairs.

Hopkins shared the incident in detail on her Facebook page, and the post now has more than 3K shares.

RELATED: Woman's Airbnb cancelled by Trump supporter, because of race

Hopkins walked into the nail salon and waited for the welcome that never came.

She then asked about the colours offered, but the nail tech said she would have to wait a long time because they were all going to lunch.

“It seemed very strange that they were closing down the shop in the middle of the day to go to lunch,” Hopkins said. “Usually staff takes turns to go eat.”

Hopkins’s suspicion was correct. As she was leaving, two women walked in the door and received a different greeting than she did — no one told these women that the salon was closing for lunch.

Hopkins asked the manager what was going on, and that’s when the truth came out.

“She told me it was because of my size,” she says. “What was hurtful is how dismissive she was. I know I’m a big girl and I’m okay with that, but the fact that she refused to serve me is what hurt.”

Hopkins says that although she might not have fit into the chair, as the manager told her, they would have been able to perform the other services she wanted.

Hopkins says that as she was leaving the nail salon, she saw a plus-size woman in the back of the salon.

It was then, she said, that she realised it had nothing to do with size but rather with the colour of her skin.

“It’s 2017, and discrimination is still happening,” Hopkins says.

It seems that this is not the first time something similar happened at the same salon.

Hopkins is overwhelmed by the support she has received since her post went viral.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram