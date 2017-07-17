News

Meghan's dad doesn't know if he's walking her down the aisle
Has the royal wedding just been confirmed?

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Stop everything! We might have just received confirmation that royal wedding planning is officially underway.

As we wait with bated breath for Prince Harry to propose to his girlfriend Meghan Markle, it seems a pal has let slip that the wedding planning is already in full swing.

Prince Harry

Is Prince Harry already planning the wedding. Photo: Getty

Former US marine and Paralympic hopeful Kirstie Ennis, who is a close friend of Harry’s since meeting at a ‘Walking With the Wounded’ charity event, reportedly confirmed she would be attending the prince’s “upcoming wedding”.

RELATED: Meghan Markle 'tightens security'
RELATED: 8 of the most amazing royal wedding dresses ever

Kirstie Ennis

Kirstie Ennis may have let slip the royal wedding is happening. Photo: Getty

According to The Express, Kirstie nodded in response to a question by reporters about going to the prince’s “upcoming wedding” and then said: “I don’t think I’m worried about the wedding. I’m worried about the after party.”

But when pressed for more information she may have realised that she’d already given away too much and quickly “pleaded the fifth” - the American term used when a person wishes to stay silent on an issue.

Meghan Markle

Harry may propose to Meghan Markle this year. Photo: Getty

The possible confirmation comes after sources revealed Harry was planning on popping the question before his birthday in September.

If wedding plans are in the works maybe it will only be a short engagement.

