Have you noticed this bizarre change in Ivanka’s appearance?

As the daughter of President Donald Trump, we’re used to seeing blonde-haired, brown-eyed Ivanka Trump looking effortlessly stylish in the spotlight.

But as the businesswoman and fashion designer has increasingly been seen by the POTUS’ side during official business, eagle-eyed watchers have noticed something different lately when it comes to her appearance.

Look a little closer and you might notice there’s some magical change of colour happening with Ivanka’s eyes.

While the mum-of-three naturally has dark brown peepers, it appears she changes the hue of her eyes depending on the event she’s at.

Experts say it could have something to do with how Ivanka wants to be perceived, now she’s playing a bigger role in the spotlight.

“When someone alters their appearance – when they are engaging in a new position, it signifies that they want to be seen in a different way,” psychologist Zelana Montminy told the Daily Star.

“They are trying to shift the perception of the public – they are trying to say, for example, ‘I was a businesswoman, now I’m trying to be a political figure’.”

Photos taken of Ivanka from when she was younger show her with noticeably brown eyes.

However in recent interviews, she’s been seen sporting hazel coloured eyes.

For a bigger impact, it appears Ivanka changes them to green as well.

“Green contacts seem like a simple thing, but to her, it’s a subconscious way of saying, ‘look at me differently,’” explains Zelana.

Something to keep an eye on!

