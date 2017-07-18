Have you noticed this bizarre change in Ivanka’s appearance?

News

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

As the daughter of President Donald Trump, we’re used to seeing blonde-haired, brown-eyed Ivanka Trump looking effortlessly stylish in the spotlight.

RELATED: Trump's creepiest moment yet
RELATED: Is Melania Trump stealing Kate Middleton's style?

But as the businesswoman and fashion designer has increasingly been seen by the POTUS’ side during official business, eagle-eyed watchers have noticed something different lately when it comes to her appearance.

Ivanka Trump eyes

Ivanka normally shows off her natural dark brown eyes. Photo: Getty

Look a little closer and you might notice there’s some magical change of colour happening with Ivanka’s eyes.

While the mum-of-three naturally has dark brown peepers, it appears she changes the hue of her eyes depending on the event she’s at.

Ivanka Trump different coloured eyes

During a TV interview with CBS, Ivanka showed off hazel eyes. Photo: CBS

Experts say it could have something to do with how Ivanka wants to be perceived, now she’s playing a bigger role in the spotlight.

“When someone alters their appearance – when they are engaging in a new position, it signifies that they want to be seen in a different way,” psychologist Zelana Montminy told the Daily Star.

Ivanka Trump brown eyes

Ivanka has been snapped with a varying range of eye colours at different events. Photo: Getty

“They are trying to shift the perception of the public – they are trying to say, for example, ‘I was a businesswoman, now I’m trying to be a political figure’.”

Photos taken of Ivanka from when she was younger show her with noticeably brown eyes.

However in recent interviews, she’s been seen sporting hazel coloured eyes.

Ivanka Trump eye colour changes

Speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit last year, Ivanka showed off distinctly green eyes. Photo: Getty

For a bigger impact, it appears Ivanka changes them to green as well.

“Green contacts seem like a simple thing, but to her, it’s a subconscious way of saying, ‘look at me differently,’” explains Zelana.

Something to keep an eye on!

