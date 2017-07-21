Kids photobomb Kate and Wills with a rude gesture

News

Two local boys were seen happily greeting Prince William in Heidelberg's market square, but they decided to pull a little stunt moments later when posing for a photo with the royals.

With Kate and Wills standing right behind them, the youngsters flashed a 'V' symbol with their hands – a gesture which is considered just as rude as flipping the bird.

Kate and Wills photobombed

Do you think Kate and Wills noticed?

Interestingly, the gesture (which is similar to the peace sign but with your palm facing towards your chest) isn’t considered offensive in Germany, so the boys must’ve picked it up elsewhere.

Whatever the case, it didn’t seem to phase Kate and Wills who were keeping to a busy schedule as they whip through their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

Duke and Duchess of Camabridge

Here it is again in case you missed it! Photo: Getty

The royals were out making pretzels in the square. Photo: Getty

After touching down in Berlin on Tuesday, the couple spent Wednesday making pretzels in Heidelberg, taking part in a rowing race and attending the opera.

Meanwhile on Tuesday they met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, met with survivors at the Holocaust museum and drank champagne at a garden for the Queen’s birthday.

The couple’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also on tour, but spending much of their time with their nanny.

Kate Middleton

Kate was looking fab in yellow. Photo: Getty

