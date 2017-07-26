Failed your driving test? Science says you’re smart

If you were one of those people who slunk back to school and broke the bad news to your crew that you’d failed your driving test and Macca’s drive thru was out – it turns out there’s a silver lining to your teen humiliation.

A new study claims people with degrees are more likely to have failed their driving test, compared to those who didn’t sit their final school exams.

The research saw UK company Insurers Privilege DriveXpert examine 1,564 people, with 59 percent of people who passed their test first time revealing they didn’t have any uni qualifications.

People who had undergraduate degrees had a first time pass rate of 48 percent.

Interestingly, people who studied maths and science needed more attempts to get their licence than those more arts and culture inclined.

“We know that driving is a very ‘procedural’ task that requires the co-ordination of lots of individual actions at any one time,” De Montfort University Psychology lecturer, Dr Lee Hadlington, told Prima.

“This is a lot different to the skill set we use when studying for a formal qualification such as a degree.”

While we all know having a degree isn't any indication of smarts, you can now feel no shame at all when confessing you failed your L's three times.

