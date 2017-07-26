News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

Failed your driving test? Science says you’re smart

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

If you were one of those people who slunk back to school and broke the bad news to your crew that you’d failed your driving test and Macca’s drive thru was out – it turns out there’s a silver lining to your teen humiliation.

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
Baby Elephant Splashes Through Puddles During Storm
0:21

Baby Elephant Splashes Through Puddles During Storm
Snowboarder Tries to Jump Through Ring of Fire
0:34

Snowboarder Tries to Jump Through Ring of Fire
Kylie Jenner REJECTS Travis Scott's Marriage Proposal, Blac Chyna BREAKS DOWN on Instagram -DR
7:32

Kylie Jenner REJECTS Travis Scott's Marriage Proposal, Blac Chyna BREAKS DOWN on Instagram -DR
Internet REACTS To Baby Driver Oscars Snub
1:26

Internet REACTS To Baby Driver Oscars Snub
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film&rsquo;s 6-year-old lead actress
1:35

This screenwriter used sign language in her Oscar acceptance speech, fulfilling a promise to the film’s 6-year-old lead actress
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
2:11

Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH Over Vogue India Cover & Here's Why
Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
1:32

Khloe Kardashian TEASES Baby Gender Reveal on 'KUWTK'
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
 

RELATED: A dusty home can make you fat, research suggests
RELATED: THIS is the ideal number of sexual partners, says study

A new study claims people with degrees are more likely to have failed their driving test, compared to those who didn’t sit their final school exams.

People who fail driving test are smart

You might have failed at your driving test but you might have aced life later, says a new study. Photo: Getty

The research saw UK company Insurers Privilege DriveXpert examine 1,564 people, with 59 percent of people who passed their test first time revealing they didn’t have any uni qualifications.

People who had undergraduate degrees had a first time pass rate of 48 percent.

Source: Giphy

Interestingly, people who studied maths and science needed more attempts to get their licence than those more arts and culture inclined.

“We know that driving is a very ‘procedural’ task that requires the co-ordination of lots of individual actions at any one time,” De Montfort University Psychology lecturer, Dr Lee Hadlington, told Prima.

Source: Giphy

“This is a lot different to the skill set we use when studying for a formal qualification such as a degree.”

While we all know having a degree isn't any indication of smarts, you can now feel no shame at all when confessing you failed your L's three times.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top