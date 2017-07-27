News

Australia Post email about woman's delivery goes viral

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as waiting for your online shopping to arrive, and most of the time, we don’t even bother checking in with delivery services because we know we just have to wait. And wait. And wait.

Which is why Aussie woman Cassandra Noack was so surprised when she not only got a response from Australia Post when she emailed to see how her makeup delivery from the US was tracking, but the response was so incredibly adorable.

Australia Post email goes viral

Cassandra shared the email after being so blown away with Zunshyne's response. Photo: Instagram

“I can understand that you’d be quite eager to receive your package, it’s not even mine and I am super excited for you,” Australia Post customer care staffer Zunshyne replied.

“My name is Zunshyne and it would be my pleasure to assist today so we can get your eyebrows on fleek, highlight so bright it’s blinding and that contour poppin’.”

Zunshyne then goes on to reassure Cassandra that she’s investigated the status of her delivery and it’s currently being processed.

Cassandra Noack viral Australia Post email

This email response is the every online shopper's dream. Photo: Instagram

Australia Post email goes viral

Zunshyne has since been rewarded for her incredible customer service. Photo: Instagram

She then helpfully outlines a number of other ways Cassandra can track her parcel, before signing off: “May you slay every day”.

Cassandra then shared the email to her Instagram account, captioning the snap: "Shout out to Zunshyne who made my day on Monday!! What an awesome human being!"

All the attention hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with an Australia Post rep revealing Zunshyne has been rewarded for her epic customer service – with a Sephora voucher of course.

