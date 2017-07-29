News

The Queen's nephew posed topless and people are losing it

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be

For those who aren’t familiar with Arthur Chatto, let us introduce you.

The Queen’s nephew posed topless and people are losing it

The Queen’s nephew posed topless and people are losing it

He’s the 18-year-old grand-nephew of Queen Elizabeth and 23rd in line to the British throne.

He’s also got a smoking hot rig that he isn’t afraid to show off on social media.

Introducing Arthus Chatto, 23rd in line to the throne. Photo: Instagram

Arthur, who is the grandson of Princess Margaret – the Queen’s sister – and great grandson of King George VI, sent the Internet into a spin when he posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram this week.

The post was quickly flooded with comments from people who aren’t very used to seeing someone of royal blood in nothing but their boxers.

The teen's had his Instagram followers swooning. Photo: Instagram

“Looking for an Australian princess?” one woman wrote, while another said, “I'm in love! And all the world as well hahaha”. Someone else said, “He cute and all but dam some of you females need to chill.”

We can see why he's causing such a fuss... Photo: Instagram

