For those who aren’t familiar with Arthur Chatto, let us introduce you.

The Queen’s nephew posed topless and people are losing it

He’s the 18-year-old grand-nephew of Queen Elizabeth and 23rd in line to the British throne.

He’s also got a smoking hot rig that he isn’t afraid to show off on social media.

Arthur, who is the grandson of Princess Margaret – the Queen’s sister – and great grandson of King George VI, sent the Internet into a spin when he posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram this week.

The post was quickly flooded with comments from people who aren’t very used to seeing someone of royal blood in nothing but their boxers.

“Looking for an Australian princess?” one woman wrote, while another said, “I'm in love! And all the world as well hahaha”. Someone else said, “He cute and all but dam some of you females need to chill.”

