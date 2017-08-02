Prince Philip is set to retire today

The world was sent into a spin when Buckingham Palace called an ‘emergency meeting’ back in May to announce Prince Philip would be retiring.

And now the Duke of Edinburgh will hang up his boots today with one final official royal engagement.

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth has carried out more than 22,200 solo engagements over 65 years and today he’s set to bid farewell to his duties after meeting with Royal Marines.

Prince Philip, who served as a naval officer during World War II, has invited the Marines, who have taken part in the 1664 Global Challenge, to Buckingham Palace for the day.

The news of Prince Philip’s retirement didn’t come as a shock to many (considering he is 96-years-old) and it’s believed he will still appear out at royal events with the Queen from time-to-time.

Philip is said to still be in good health and it’s been reported that he is still active and even boasts about still fitting in his wedding day uniform.

He also certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humour and proved that just after news of his retirement broke back in May.

Philip, who is known for his quick wit, was greeting guests at a service for the Order of Merit in London when he came out with a cracking one liner.

“I’m sorry to hear you’re standing down,” a man said to Prince Philip as they shook hands.

“Well, I can’t stand up much longer,” the Prince quipped back.

The joke came just one day after Buckingham Palace announced he would be stepping down from his official royal duties.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year,” the Royal Communications announced in a statement.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.

“Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

“The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of 780 organisations which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

“Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family."

Since news of Prince Philip’s retirement broke, Prince Harry has stepped up in his royal role and was seen attending his first state banquet dinner last month.

It’s also believed that Prince William will now take on more official engagements to help out his grandmother, who turned 91 in April.

