A well-trained cat is doing the rounds on social media after it was filmed greeting its owner with a fist-bump.

WATCH: Incredible cat fist-bumps its owner

No, this is not a drill, and it may be the most incredible thing you see today.

The video shows a man walk down a hallway towards his cat, who sees him coming and pulls out a paw for a slap and fist bump.

It’s pretty incredible stuff!

This cat I tweeted at 2 am that is smarter than Trump has 387,000 retweets and favorites? Thats ridiculous — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 4, 2017

I could watch this for at least 5 minutes. — N Winston (@nwinston) August 3, 2017

Frankly, I have watched it and chuckled every time. It's perfect. — Lucky Jim (@67LuckyJim) August 4, 2017

Of course the moggie isn't the only pet with some pretty sweet skills. Take a look at the dogs and cats below and prepare to be amazed:

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram