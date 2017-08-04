WATCH: Incredible cat fist-bumps its owner

A well-trained cat is doing the rounds on social media after it was filmed greeting its owner with a fist-bump.
No, this is not a drill, and it may be the most incredible thing you see today.
The video shows a man walk down a hallway towards his cat, who sees him coming and pulls out a paw for a slap and fist bump.
It’s pretty incredible stuff!
Of course the moggie isn't the only pet with some pretty sweet skills. Take a look at the dogs and cats below and prepare to be amazed:
