WATCH: Incredible cat fist-bumps its owner

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

A well-trained cat is doing the rounds on social media after it was filmed greeting its owner with a fist-bump.

No, this is not a drill, and it may be the most incredible thing you see today.

This cat has serious skills! Photo: Twitter

The video shows a man walk down a hallway towards his cat, who sees him coming and pulls out a paw for a slap and fist bump.

It’s pretty incredible stuff!





Of course the moggie isn't the only pet with some pretty sweet skills. Take a look at the dogs and cats below and prepare to be amazed:


