News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'

iPhone hack sends Twitter users into a spin

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If you’ve ever been stuck on a bus with a babbling group of people sitting behind you, you’ll know that your iPhone headphones coming in pretty handy.

Hilarious footage of woman pulling off her eyebrows in face mask removal
4:22

Hilarious footage of woman pulling off her eyebrows in face mask removal
Ash Pollard: Dishing It Up With... Camilla Counsel
3:16

Ash Pollard: Dishing It Up With... Camilla Counsel
Caramel Apple Slices

Caramel Apple Slices
The Mountain Between Us star Idris Elba reads kinky fan fiction
1:40

The Mountain Between Us star Idris Elba reads kinky fan fiction
Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer Get EXTREMELY Close at Coachella
1:35

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer Get EXTREMELY Close at Coachella
Paris Jackson Mistaken for a HOMELESS Person on the Set of Her Own Movie!
1:59

Paris Jackson Mistaken for a HOMELESS Person on the Set of Her Own Movie!
'Bob'-ing For Apples
0:17

'Bob'-ing For Apples
Samsung's new Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro are perfect for the fitness-obsessed
1:31

Samsung's new Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro are perfect for the fitness-obsessed
Kim Kardashian REACTS To Getting Mommy-Shamed Over Saint's Car Seat
1:42

Kim Kardashian REACTS To Getting Mommy-Shamed Over Saint's Car Seat
Push The Buzzer! Surprising Talent In Covent Garden | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:52

Push The Buzzer! Surprising Talent In Covent Garden | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Tape Face 4th Appearance | America's Got Talent 2016 Finalist | Got Talent
3:23

Tape Face 4th Appearance | America's Got Talent 2016 Finalist | Got Talent
Bella Hadid RUINING The Weeknd and Drake's Friendship!?
1:44

Bella Hadid RUINING The Weeknd and Drake's Friendship!?
 

However sometimes those chattering people can be so loud that there’s nothing you can do to drown them out – well that is up until now.

RELATED: iPhone lattes are your new coffee order
RELATED: iPhone 7 Explodes Just Like A Samsung?

A Twitter user, who simply goes by the name, TheBae, has changed up the whole game simply by finding a genius way of making your music play a lot louder.

One Twitter user has come up with a genius way of making your speakers louder. Photo: Getty Images

Simply go to your 'Settings' and press 'Music'. Photo: Twitter

He took to his account to post three screenshots, which show how easy it is to make it work.

“How to make your iPhone Speaker louder. (Play Music while you’re doing it) Thank meh later,” he wrote on Twitter.

The post shows him going into his ‘Setting’ on his iPhone and then choosing ‘Music’.

From there he scrolls down to ‘Playback’ and clicks the first tab ‘EQ’.

Then scroll down to 'Playback' and press 'EQ'. Photo: Twitter

Click 'Late Night' to get those speakers pumping. Photo: Twitter

While man of us usually have this turned to ‘Off’, you need to click through and turn on ‘Late Night’ to make your speakers super loud.

“You are amazing. I just want to hug you,” one person said.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another person said.

“OMG, it actual makes a huge difference,” a delighted Twitter user said.





The post has since been retweeted over 84,000 times and liked 174,000 times.

Will you be giving it a go?

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top