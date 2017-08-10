iPhone hack sends Twitter users into a spin

If you’ve ever been stuck on a bus with a babbling group of people sitting behind you, you’ll know that your iPhone headphones coming in pretty handy.

However sometimes those chattering people can be so loud that there’s nothing you can do to drown them out – well that is up until now.

RELATED: iPhone lattes are your new coffee order

RELATED: iPhone 7 Explodes Just Like A Samsung?

A Twitter user, who simply goes by the name, TheBae, has changed up the whole game simply by finding a genius way of making your music play a lot louder.

He took to his account to post three screenshots, which show how easy it is to make it work.

“How to make your iPhone Speaker louder. (Play Music while you’re doing it) Thank meh later,” he wrote on Twitter.

The post shows him going into his ‘Setting’ on his iPhone and then choosing ‘Music’.

From there he scrolls down to ‘Playback’ and clicks the first tab ‘EQ’.

While man of us usually have this turned to ‘Off’, you need to click through and turn on ‘Late Night’ to make your speakers super loud.

“You are amazing. I just want to hug you,” one person said.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” another person said.

“OMG, it actual makes a huge difference,” a delighted Twitter user said.

You are amazing . I just want to hug you — Amaia Wall 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@that_kid_amaia) August 7, 2017

My face when my speaker started bumping thanks pic.twitter.com/HSJfAN46UV — 💎Mia Monroe💎 (@Tamia_sneed) August 7, 2017

The post has since been retweeted over 84,000 times and liked 174,000 times.

Will you be giving it a go?

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram