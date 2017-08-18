People noticed something very strange about this house for sale

News

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

House hunting is hard enough without having to worry about what your new neighbours are up to.

However a photo from a real estate website in Ireland has sent the world into a spin with a snap it posted from a house for sale.

While there’s nothing wrong with the actual house that’s on sale for $214,000, it’s the neighbour’s unusual garden that has everyone talking.

This house has gone viral online because of what the neighbours have in their garden. Photo: Daft.ie

The house, in Bandon, Co. Cork, is just two-minutes walk from the town and is fitted out with three bedroom and two bathrooms.

However it’s the view that's amiss, with people on Twitter noticing in one of the photos that the neighbour’s unique garden is visible from the upstairs window.

If you take a closer look you’ll see that the neighbours have decided to create a holy shrine in their garden with crosses, statues and pictures of Jesus Christ.

In fact, the crosses and pictures are featured so high up on the neighbour’s wall that if you wanted to pop into the garden for a BBQ or a kick-around with a ball you’d be greeted with images of Jesus.

All that seperates the two houses is a pretty flimsy-looking fence which actually looks like it could blow over with a strong gust of wind.

The neighbours have created a shrine to Jesus in their garden. Photo: Daft.ie

One person on Twitter also noticed that the house is located right across the road from a church, making the whole thing ever creepier.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter responses below:













