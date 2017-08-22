Could you solve this quiz aimed at 6-year-olds?

Do you think you’re smarter than a six-year-old?

Well, now it’s time to find out because a tricky maths quiz is sweeping the web with people scratching their heads trying to figure it out.

The test comes straight from a free full curriculum called Tes, which produces resources for kids in years 1-6 of primary school.

Teachers in the UK have started to weave the questions into their maths cirriculum to aid learning in the classroom.

The questions are aimed at kids as young as six-years-old and are supposed to make maths equations easier by using pictures and objects.

Take a look at the questions below to see if you could answer them all correctly.

Answers

1. 13/30

2. 54kg

3. 19

4. Three more lime sweets

