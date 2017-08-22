News

The royal rule Prince Harry can break that Prince William can't
Could you solve this quiz aimed at 6-year-olds?

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Do you think you’re smarter than a six-year-old?

Well, now it’s time to find out because a tricky maths quiz is sweeping the web with people scratching their heads trying to figure it out.

RELATED: Can you figure out what this woman is holding?
RELATED: Can you find the 16 circles in this optical illusion?

The test comes straight from a free full curriculum called Tes, which produces resources for kids in years 1-6 of primary school.

Six-year-old maths questions

Could you solve these maths questions? Photo: Maths Hub - White Rose

Teachers in the UK have started to weave the questions into their maths cirriculum to aid learning in the classroom.

The questions are aimed at kids as young as six-years-old and are supposed to make maths equations easier by using pictures and objects.

Take a look at the questions below to see if you could answer them all correctly.

Could you solve these maths questions?

People all over the web are scratching their heads over the questions. Photo: Maths Hub - White Rose

Asian-style maths questions

The questions are from an Asian-style course. Photo: Maths Hub - White Rose

Could you answer these maths questions for six-year-olds?

The questions have left a lot of people baffled. Photo: Maths Hub - White Rose

Answers

1. 13/30
2. 54kg
3. 19
4. Three more lime sweets

