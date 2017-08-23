News

Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder
Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder

Christmas card display sparks online debate

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

124 days. That's exactly how long until Christmas is here. If you're like most, you're getting giddy about Spring, worrying about buying your first bikini of the season, and trying to figure out what your Halloween costume will be.

Christmas? It hasn't even crossed your mind yet.

RELATED: Australia's best selling grocery item will surprise you
RELATED: The evolution of the Kardashian Christmas card

But it seems the shops have another idea, with reports festive displays have already started popping up around the world.

One outraged shopper has had enough, taking to online forum Mumsnet with a furious rant after spotting Christmas cards and holiday-season sweets on sale in her local supermarket.

Christmas card debate

How early is too early for Christmas? August, apparently... Photo: www.mumsnet.com

“It's the middle of August. AUGUST!” user 00100001 – believed to be from London - ranted on the forum. “Oxford Street has its displays up. [Supermarket] Tesco is selling Christmas bloody chocolates… IT'S A WHOLE THIRD OF A YEAR UNTIL CHRISTMAS.”

It’s something that’s clearly struck a chord with others, who say worrying about Christmas so early in the year is ruining the special time for them.

Source: Giphy

“It's 4 bloody months away,” blasted one outraged user.

“Christmas is my absolute favourite time of year but even I agree with you. I don't want to see any of it until November,” added another.

“I adore Christmas but this just takes the shine off it all. It should all just start late November and then you can actually enjoy the build up,” agreed one user.

Christmas preparation early

Christmas trees are now on sale in the UK. Photo: Twitter

Of course, there’s those Christmas-lovers out there who absolutely can’t get enough of the planning and prepping.

“I started my Christmas shopping a couple of weeks ago!” revealed one.

“Christmas is precisely 18 Sundays away,” gleefully added another. “I'm literally counting down the days.”

Devoted silly season-lovers should look to Ireland for inspiration. Department store Brown Thomas last week opened their Christmas shop across the country – and Twitter went into meltdown over it.








