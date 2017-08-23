Christmas card display sparks online debate

124 days. That's exactly how long until Christmas is here. If you're like most, you're getting giddy about Spring, worrying about buying your first bikini of the season, and trying to figure out what your Halloween costume will be.

Christmas? It hasn't even crossed your mind yet.

But it seems the shops have another idea, with reports festive displays have already started popping up around the world.

One outraged shopper has had enough, taking to online forum Mumsnet with a furious rant after spotting Christmas cards and holiday-season sweets on sale in her local supermarket.

“It's the middle of August. AUGUST!” user 00100001 – believed to be from London - ranted on the forum. “Oxford Street has its displays up. [Supermarket] Tesco is selling Christmas bloody chocolates… IT'S A WHOLE THIRD OF A YEAR UNTIL CHRISTMAS.”

It’s something that’s clearly struck a chord with others, who say worrying about Christmas so early in the year is ruining the special time for them.

“It's 4 bloody months away,” blasted one outraged user.

“Christmas is my absolute favourite time of year but even I agree with you. I don't want to see any of it until November,” added another.

“I adore Christmas but this just takes the shine off it all. It should all just start late November and then you can actually enjoy the build up,” agreed one user.

Of course, there’s those Christmas-lovers out there who absolutely can’t get enough of the planning and prepping.

“I started my Christmas shopping a couple of weeks ago!” revealed one.

“Christmas is precisely 18 Sundays away,” gleefully added another. “I'm literally counting down the days.”

Devoted silly season-lovers should look to Ireland for inspiration. Department store Brown Thomas last week opened their Christmas shop across the country – and Twitter went into meltdown over it.

Brown Thomas, Dublin are getting into the Christmas spirit from today, in August. This is beyond ridiculous pic.twitter.com/wgn1WfMLmp — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) August 16, 2017

Christmas shop has opened in Brown Thomas, women in work are outraged and I'm trying to hide my delight because I love Christmas! — Siobhán (@Shovelcr) August 15, 2017

