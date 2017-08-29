You’ve been ironing clothes all wrong

It’s hands down one of our most detested weekly chores, and absolutely the last thing you need when you're running late for work but have nothing to wear.

RELATED: You’ve been making mashed potatoes wrong

RELATED: Seven hacks to get the best plane seat

But what if there was a simple hack that magically shaves minutes off your ironing time, but still leaves you with perfectly pressed, crease-free clothes?

A viral ironing trick is sweeping the internet, and relies on something you already have in your kitchen cupboard: aluminium foil.

According to the helpful people at Good Housekeeping, a single sheet of foil placed underneath your ironing board cover does wonders.

“Try placing some foil underneath your ironing board cover, shiny-side up,” the website advises.

“Foil reflects heat, so it will improve your crease-removal speed on hard-to-iron garments!”

Essentially, using foil and its amazing heating properties means you only need to iron one side of your item – because the other one will be done at the same time!

So simple – but SO HANDY.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.