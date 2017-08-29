News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The royal rule Prince Harry can break that Prince William can't
The royal rule Prince Harry breaks that Prince William can't

You’ve been ironing clothes all wrong

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s hands down one of our most detested weekly chores, and absolutely the last thing you need when you're running late for work but have nothing to wear.

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
0:29

Nicole Kidman's controversial sex scene with Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Guys Make Pasta
0:19

Guys Make Pasta
EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
6:02

Artist Paints Glow-in-the-Dark Space Scene on Snowboard
Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
0:16

Baby Falls Down and Pulls Tablecloth
Dog Jealous of Owner Cuddling Bunny
0:39

Dog Jealous of Owner Cuddling Bunny
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
1:18

Puppies Play with Robotic Dog
Rampaging Cockatoo Dominates Her Living Space
1:30

Rampaging Cockatoo Dominates Her Living Space
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
 

RELATED: You’ve been making mashed potatoes wrong
RELATED: Seven hacks to get the best plane seat

But what if there was a simple hack that magically shaves minutes off your ironing time, but still leaves you with perfectly pressed, crease-free clothes?

Source: Giphy

A viral ironing trick is sweeping the internet, and relies on something you already have in your kitchen cupboard: aluminium foil.

According to the helpful people at Good Housekeeping, a single sheet of foil placed underneath your ironing board cover does wonders.

Ironing hack

Tin foil could be the answers to your ironing prayers. Photo: Getty

“Try placing some foil underneath your ironing board cover, shiny-side up,” the website advises.

“Foil reflects heat, so it will improve your crease-removal speed on hard-to-iron garments!”

Ironing hack with tin foil

Is there anything more depressing than a pile of creased clothing? Photo: Getty

Essentially, using foil and its amazing heating properties means you only need to iron one side of your item – because the other one will be done at the same time!

Source: Giphy

So simple – but SO HANDY.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top