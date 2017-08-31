How Diana's safety was 'compromised' the night she died

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard has spoken out to claim her security was ‘compromised’ the night she died.

Speaking to Now To Love, Ken Wharfe, who was Diana’s bodyguard from 1987 until 1993, said things might have played out differently if her team had a “proper plan”.

Diana was killed in a fatal crash in Paris in 1997, after getting into a car with Dodi Fayed, driver Henri Pau and her security guard Trevor Rees-Jones.

“There was no proper liaison with Diana and Dodi Fayed about how they were going to plan this departure,” Wharfe said.

“Going out of the rear entrance trying to escape the paparazzi, no one had talked to the press.

“There was no suggestion of actually setting up a photo opportunity [for the press pack] and looking for a police escort,” he says.

“All these basic things that we did on a daily basis over a number of years are proven and a well-tried system of protection that never failed. And yet none of these things were done!”

His words come on the 20th anniversary of her death and after a firefighter who gave her CPR on the scene revealed he thought she would survive.

Xavier Gourmelon says he heard the late princess' final words as she lay in the wreckage of the car.

"The car was in a mess and we just dealt with it like any road accident. We got straight to work to see who needed help and who was alive. Diana said to me, 'My God, what's happened?'," he told The Sun.

"The woman, who I later found out was Princess Diana, was on the floor in the back. She was moving very slightly and I could see she was alive.

"I could see she had a slight injury to her right shoulder but, other than that, there was nothing significant. There was no blood on her at all.

However when Diana went into cardiac arrest he administered CPR to try to save her and when she began to breathe, he thought she would survive.

However devastatingly Diana passed away from her injuries a short while later.

