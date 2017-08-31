Family tormented by 'child ghost'

A mum-of-three claims a child ghost who left creepy black handprints on her daughter's bedroom wall is haunting her home – after a young man hanged himself there.

Joanne Gallagher was in her eight-year-old daughter Aimee's room cleaning while she was on holiday two weeks ago when she spotted the 'black dusty' hand marks on the wall.

The 39-year-old claims it could not have been her daughter as she was on holiday at the time and instead believes it could be the ghost, named ‘Benny - who she says has tried to communicate with the family on numerous occasions.

The family have since learned that a young man hanged himself under the stairs before they moved in, leaving Joanne 'freaked out' and left with a 'bad feeling' about the property.

"On the Friday before Aimee was due home, I was cleaning her room when I noticed them,” Joanne said.

"They were behind her door, but I would have noticed them if they had been there the day before because of their prominent position.

"The handprints were made of a black dusty substance. They wiped away easily and there hasn't been anything there since.

"There's no way I could have missed them earlier in the week."

Joanne, a trainee accountant, claims her friend told her a young boy had been found under the stair hanged years ago.

This isn't her first experience with the supernatural, and in fact the whole house has been a hotbed of ghostly goings-on.

"One night a few months ago, I was lying in my bed and my son was out at his girlfriend's house,” she said.

"I was sleeping and I heard someone whispering 'mummy, mummy'.

"Because I wasn't fully awake, I thought it was my own child and the next minute I felt someone put pressure on my shoulder.

"On another night, my daughter woke up crying saying she had seen a little boy in her dream and his name was Ben.

"On the same night I took the picture of the handprints, a lady gave me a private reading and said she felt there was a little boy in my home named Benny.

"It's a bit too much of a coincidence for me now. There's a general bad feeling and I think Aimee feels it too."

