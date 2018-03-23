News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Will the royal baby affect who takes over the throne?

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

People all over the world let out a collective squeal in October when Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their third child.

The loved-up couple, who married in 2011, of course already have two adorable tots, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

With Prince George currently third in line to the throne and Princess Charlotte fourth, everyone’s been asking how would a new royal baby affect the succession to the throne?

Kate Middleton pregnant

Will Princess Charlotte still be fourth in line to the throne? Photo: Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge pregnant

It was announced last night that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton Hypermesis Gravidarum

Kate is suffering from Hypermesis Gravidarum. Photo: Getty Images

Due to a law change in 2013 - which states that any offspring on the future monarch, regardless of gender, has the right to the throne - Princess Charlotte will actually remain as fourth in line, behind her brother, Prince George, her father, Prince William and her grandfather Prince Charles.

The new baby will then be fifth in line to take over the crown and Prince Harry will be bumped down to sixth place.

So, despite being a no doubt adorable addition to the family, the new tot will not actually affect the succession line that much.

Princess Charlotte and royal baby news

Due to law changes, Princess Charlotte will still be fourth in line to the throne. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton is being cared for at home by her mother. Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge today officially went on maternity leave, after finishing up her last royal engagement.

She visited the Copper Box arena in London  with Prince William where they checked out the charity Sports Aid.

Her maternity leave comes after she suffered from Hypermesis Gravidarum at the beginning of her pregnancy.


