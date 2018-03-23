Will the royal baby affect who takes over the throne?

People all over the world let out a collective squeal in October when Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William were expecting their third child.

The loved-up couple, who married in 2011, of course already have two adorable tots, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

With Prince George currently third in line to the throne and Princess Charlotte fourth, everyone’s been asking how would a new royal baby affect the succession to the throne?

Due to a law change in 2013 - which states that any offspring on the future monarch, regardless of gender, has the right to the throne - Princess Charlotte will actually remain as fourth in line, behind her brother, Prince George, her father, Prince William and her grandfather Prince Charles.

The new baby will then be fifth in line to take over the crown and Prince Harry will be bumped down to sixth place.

So, despite being a no doubt adorable addition to the family, the new tot will not actually affect the succession line that much.

The Duchess of Cambridge today officially went on maternity leave, after finishing up her last royal engagement.

She visited the Copper Box arena in London with Prince William where they checked out the charity Sports Aid.

Her maternity leave comes after she suffered from Hypermesis Gravidarum at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram