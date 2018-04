News that Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child has gripped social media, with Twitter serving up some hilarious and adorable memes to mark the occasion.

There was dancing.

There were thoughts for Prince Harry.

"There goes any chance I had to be king" #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/lPQhOlMFGv — Jimmy (@jcodfishpie) September 4, 2017

There was punning.

I hope Kate Middleton refers to her lady parts as 'the heir-port'. Too much? #royalbaby — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) September 4, 2017

Some were way harsh.

Another one?! Don't the Duke and Duchess have a television? #royalbaby — William Hanson (@williamhanson) September 4, 2017

Just stating now that I think 'Prince William and his 3 children' should instead be known as 'Baldilocks and the 3 heirs'#royalbaby — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 4, 2017

One can confirm that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child. Prince William needs all the heir he can get. #RoyalBaby — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) September 4, 2017

Some were admiring.

Another Royal Baby on the way. Prince William and Kate are defo top shaggers 🙊! #royalbaby — The Middle Aged Man (@middleagedman86) September 4, 2017

But most were simply happy and excited.

Kate Middleton & Prince William are having baby number three and I couldn't be more excited #royalbaby #RoyalBaby3 pic.twitter.com/e1iAwpdH3A — Laurie McIver (@lauriemciver) September 4, 2017

I AM HERE FOR THE NEW GENERATION OF THE ROYAL FAMILY YASS WILL YASS KATE #royalbaby — Liam Foston (@lfstn) September 4, 2017

Congrats William & Kate 👑 We can't wait for another #royalbaby👶 pic.twitter.com/AbmQEAC8b7 — Ego Shoes (@egofootwear) September 4, 2017

