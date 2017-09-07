Google’s top ‘how to’ questions are slightly worrying

What’s the last thing you asked Google for help with?

If it was something completely mundane that you as an adult should probably already know how to do, don’t worry because you’re not alone.

Google has revealed its top ‘how to’ questions and it seems many of us have forgotten how to do some fairly basic tasks.

According to researchers at Google's News Lab, 'how to' searches have increased by more than 140 per cent since 2004.

Coming out on top worldwide is ‘how to tie a tie’, followed by ‘how to kiss’.

Included in the top ten questions are how to make money, how to make pancakes, how to write a cover letter and how to lose belly flat.

Although weight loss related searches generally peak around the end of winter then slump for the rest of the year, according to researchers.

“We have become so dependent on offloading, on relieving our brains from keeping certain basic, human information in storage, that we've forgotten how to do some fairly basic grown up tasks,” says data journalist Xaquín González Veira, who was working on the research.

Of all the questions asked of Google, most have to do with how to ‘fix’ things, like toilets, fridges, doors etc.

In the top 100 questions worldwide, people also needed help on how to boil an egg, cook rice, poach an egg and make a cake.

‘Coming-of-age’ queries were also popular, including how to tell if a girl likes you, how to get a girl to like you and how to ask a girl out.

A quick look at the Google Australia homepage had ‘how to make slime’ at the top – makes sense as it’s super trendy at the moment – but it seems Aussies also struggle with their ties and making pancakes.

Top 10 ‘How To’ questions:



How to tie a tie How to kiss How to get pregnant How to lose weight How to draw How to make money How to make pancakes How to write a cover letter How to make French toast How to lose belly fat

