Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder

Harry and Meghan to make first official appearance as a couple

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They’ve been dating for over a year now and it’s been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to make their first appearance together.

According to numerous reports, the 32-year-old flame-haired Prince and the 36-year-old Suits actress will step out at the Invictus Games hand-in-hand.

RELATED: Meghan Markle speaks out about her 'love' for Prince Harry for the first time
RELATED: Kate had to 'persuade' Will's to have another baby

They’re said to have met for the first times at the Games and now they’ll be watching it all take place on September 23 in Toronto.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first public appearance together. Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to The Sun, a source said the pair are finally ready to take things public.

“I’d be astonished if she didn’t make several appearances,” an insider told the publication.

“Harry’s very proud of the Games and would love Meghan to be there.”

Their appearance will come just weeks after Meghan appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine claiming they’re a couple who are very much “in love”.

The usually private Suits actress opened up to Vanity Fair in a candid interview about the 32-year-old Prince, claiming they were “very quietly” dating for six months before the news was made public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the Invictus Games

It's reported they'll attend the Invictus Games together. Photo: Getty Images

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” the loved-up 36-year-old star said.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.

“This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Meghan said she met Prince Harry in July 2016 in London through friends and was surpirsed at how quickly her life changed.

"But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support," she said.

Meghan Markle opens up about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has opened up for the first time about her 'love ' for Prince Harry. Photo:Peter Lindbergh/Vanity Fair

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in love



She also said that she never reads any media coverage about herself and hasn't done so since she started her role as Rachel Zane in Suits.

And while she may be dating one of the most famous royal family members in the world, Meghan is adamant she hasn't changed and she isn't "defined" by her relationship.

Now we know that Meghan and Harry's relationship has been going on for about 14 months, with Prince Harry revealing their love to the world back in November when he released a statement asking for her privacy to be respected.

