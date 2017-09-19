News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman’s epic revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery
Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

Can you see what’s wrong with this shopping video?

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting at a deserted checkout with not a shop assistant in sight.

Can you see what’s wrong with this shopping video?

Can you see what’s wrong with this shopping video?

One outraged shopper has taken to Reddit with a video that could explain why despite CCTV cameras monitoring the area, absolutely no one materialises to help you.

RELATED: Can you see what’s wrong with couple’s creepy selfie?
RELATED: Funniest online shopping fails

“Thought I walked into a Walmart but apparently it was another dimension where none of us physically exist,” user Goosefer titled their post.

Viral video of Walmart customer service are

How often have you been faced with this frustrating scenario? Photo: Reddit

In the clip, the camera can be seen panning around an empty customer service area in a store, before coming to rest on a bored looking shopper waiting at an empty desk.

The camera then zooms in on what should be CCTV footage showing the area – and what you would assume would alert workers out the back to waiting shoppers at the desk.

Walmart viral video posted on Reddit

The camera should be telling workers when customers are waiting, right? Photo: Reddit

But take a look at the TV and you’ll see something very strange.

Bizarrely, the clip shows an empty area with no customers waiting.

Walmart video goes viral after workers ignore customers

Ghost customers? Or dodgy CCTV footage? Photo: Reddit

So what gives?

“CCTV is just on a fake loop to protect [from] the robbers,” one user writes on Reddit.

“More likely the bottom dollar security system has frozen after having been on for 4 months without a reboot and it is just sitting there because no one actually ever looks at it,” speculated another.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top