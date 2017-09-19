Can you see what’s wrong with this shopping video?

There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting at a deserted checkout with not a shop assistant in sight.

One outraged shopper has taken to Reddit with a video that could explain why despite CCTV cameras monitoring the area, absolutely no one materialises to help you.

“Thought I walked into a Walmart but apparently it was another dimension where none of us physically exist,” user Goosefer titled their post.

In the clip, the camera can be seen panning around an empty customer service area in a store, before coming to rest on a bored looking shopper waiting at an empty desk.

The camera then zooms in on what should be CCTV footage showing the area – and what you would assume would alert workers out the back to waiting shoppers at the desk.

But take a look at the TV and you’ll see something very strange.

Bizarrely, the clip shows an empty area with no customers waiting.

So what gives?

“CCTV is just on a fake loop to protect [from] the robbers,” one user writes on Reddit.

“More likely the bottom dollar security system has frozen after having been on for 4 months without a reboot and it is just sitting there because no one actually ever looks at it,” speculated another.

