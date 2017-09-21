Ivanka skewered for awkward baby Tweet

Ivanka Trump got to hang out with the newest member of the First Family yesterday, when she visited brother Eric and sister-in-law Lara’s week-old baby.

But as we know, no Trump family occasion is complete if it hasn’t been posted on social media – which is where things got a little awkward.

Ivanka tweeted out a photo of herself cradling the tiny bundle of joy with the caption; “Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!”

Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day! pic.twitter.com/8Ci5SD1VJ8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 19, 2017

It didn’t take long for things to kick off from there. Model Chrissy Teigen was quick to jump in with a grammar lesson.

“‘Otherwise’ implies you did not like hangin with this baby,” she wrote. And she wasn’t alone.

"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

Do you understand what 'otherwise' means? — Simon 🐺 (@Camden_Woods) September 19, 2017

I've been scrolling to see if anyone caught the "otherwise." What?! So other than holding this kid, your day was great? — Aggrieved and Bougie (@CandaceMQZ) September 20, 2017

Her day was incredible until she had to cuddle her nephew. He had go and ruin it. Haha — Susan (@suejonez) September 20, 2017

lol that Georgetown education shining here. My state college education would tell me this reads as though your nephew ruined a good day — amn (@ehemen29) September 19, 2017

Ok. You can take him back to bed, now. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Tk2FvxbcVq — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) September 19, 2017

