Ivanka skewered for awkward baby Tweet

Ivanka Trump got to hang out with the newest member of the First Family yesterday, when she visited brother Eric and sister-in-law Lara’s week-old baby.
But as we know, no Trump family occasion is complete if it hasn’t been posted on social media – which is where things got a little awkward.
Ivanka tweeted out a photo of herself cradling the tiny bundle of joy with the caption; “Cuddling my little nephew Luke… the best part of an otherwise incredible day!”
It didn’t take long for things to kick off from there. Model Chrissy Teigen was quick to jump in with a grammar lesson.
“‘Otherwise’ implies you did not like hangin with this baby,” she wrote. And she wasn’t alone.
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram