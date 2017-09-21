News

News anchor's off-air meltdown leaked online

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

A US news anchor has had his off-air temper tantrum leaked online in a humiliating moment.

MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell went into a full-blown, profanity-laced meltdown over a mysterious hammering noise in the background of his broadcast.

Lawrence O'Donnell tantrum

Lawrence O'Donnell didn't hold back when he lost his temper t work. Source: MSNBC

Initially, Lawrence was upset that he couldn't hear audio in his earpiece.

"Someone in that control room is out of control," he said. "F***. Goddamnit."

And that was just the start.

"Every time we go to a [clip], there’s a woman talking in my ear about something that has nothing to do with what we’re doing here," he complains at one point.

But O'Donnell finally loses control over a hammering sound that can be heard in the background of the video.

Enraged news anchor

His rage was palpable. Source: MSNBC

"STOP THE HAMMERING!" he screams. "STOP THE HAMMERING OUT THERE! WHO’S GOT A HAMMER? WHERE IS IT? WHERE’S THE HAMMER?"

"I’LL GO DOWN TO THE GODDAMNED FLOOR MYSELF AND STOP IT," O'Donnell vows. "KEEP THE GODDAMNED COMMERCIAL BREAK GOING!

"CALL F***ING [MSNBC President] PHIL GRIFFIN! I DON’T CARE WHO THE F*** YOU HAVE TO CALL!" he adds. "STOP THE HAMMERING. EMPTY OUT THE GODDAMNED CONTROL ROOM AND FIND OUT WHERE THIS IS GOING ON!"

Eventually, after a stressed-seeming producer assists him, Lawrence seems to calm down a little.

Producer unsurprised

This long-suffering producer seems unfazed by Lawrence's fury. Source: MSNBC

"I told you why I wanted those f***ing words cut," he says to an unknown producer before adding.

"It just f***ing sucks. It f***ing sucks to be out here with this out of control shit."

Within minutes of the footage emerging online, Lawrence had tweeted an apology.



