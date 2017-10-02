News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson is expecting a girl with Danny Fujikawa

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kiss caught on camera

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They’ve been dating for over a year now and finally Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been caught on camera kissing.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kiss caught on camera

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kiss caught on camera

The loved-up duo attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto together, where they smooched the night away in a VIP box.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted kissing in public
RELATED: Meghan Markle gets round-the-clock security after Invictus appearance

In an ITV exclusive video, Suits actress Meghan and 32-year-old Harry could be seen leaning in towards one another before giving each other an affectionate peck on the lips.

Harry and Meghan have been caught on camera snogging. Photo: Getty Images

The loved-up duo looked smitten with one another. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle leans on Prince Harry

Meghan leans in. Source: Getty

It’s the biggest show of affection we’ve seen from the lovebirds, who have been dating since they met in July 2016.

They stepped out together hand-in-hand last week on one of the opening days of the Invictus Games and looked smitted with each other.

However their public kiss just further fuels rumours that the duo might have already gotten engaged and may be about to make the big announcement soon.

Harry and Meghan standing to applaud

Harry and Meghan giving a standing ovation. Source: Getty


Meghan's mother Doria Radlan

Meghan's mum Doria Radlan (front) joined them in the VIP box. Source: Getty

Indeed, Meghan’s mother’s attendance on the night is another sign that things are very serious between the pair.

Doria, who was seen energetically dancing to Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark on the night, was also pictured comfortably chatting with Prince Harry as he kept his arm around his lady love.

The dashing Prince then left Meghan in the VIP box while he took to the stage at the closing ceremony, where he thanked everybody for making it a wonderful Games.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top