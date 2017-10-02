WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kiss caught on camera

They’ve been dating for over a year now and finally Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been caught on camera kissing.

The loved-up duo attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto together, where they smooched the night away in a VIP box.

In an ITV exclusive video, Suits actress Meghan and 32-year-old Harry could be seen leaning in towards one another before giving each other an affectionate peck on the lips.

It’s the biggest show of affection we’ve seen from the lovebirds, who have been dating since they met in July 2016.

They stepped out together hand-in-hand last week on one of the opening days of the Invictus Games and looked smitted with each other.

However their public kiss just further fuels rumours that the duo might have already gotten engaged and may be about to make the big announcement soon.

Indeed, Meghan’s mother’s attendance on the night is another sign that things are very serious between the pair.

Doria, who was seen energetically dancing to Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark on the night, was also pictured comfortably chatting with Prince Harry as he kept his arm around his lady love.

The dashing Prince then left Meghan in the VIP box while he took to the stage at the closing ceremony, where he thanked everybody for making it a wonderful Games.

