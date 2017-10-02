Outrage over Prince George's $256 jumper

The British Labour MP who called Kate Middleton’s shopping habits “disgusting” last week has now lashed out at her four-year-old son, Prince George.

In a rant last week at her party’s conference, Emma Dent Coad, who’s constituency includes Grenfell Tower, claimed the price of the prince’s uniform was “outrageous”.

“When Prince George goes to school, they [the media] look at his jumpers and, you know, £150 ($256) for a jumper, that’s a food bill for a family of four for a lot of people and that’s outrageous and people are outraged by that,” she said, according to the Express.

Her comments come after Prince George was spotted attending his first day at St Thomas’ School in Battersea last month, holding the hand of his proud father, Prince William.

Last Monday , during labour’s conference, Sky News reported that Emma Dent Coad, said of Middleton and Prince William, “Their MP thinks the system is ridiculous. We should not be funding them.”

She added that Middleton’s reported purchase of $200 dresses was “disgusting,” noting, “That’s a food bill for a family of four,” and “that’s absolutely outrageous.”

Sky News also reported that Dent Coad slammed the BBC’s coverage of the family, calling out what she said was “sickeningly gratuitous coverage of anything royal” and noting that the station was “very heavily directed by right-wing politics and the monarchy.”

“It is a piece of the whole propaganda machine,” she said.

