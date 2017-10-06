Cancer survivor becomes nurse at hospital that saved her

After beating cancer twice – all before the tender age of 15 – one woman has realised her lifelong dream to become a nurse at the very hospital that saved her life.

Montana Brown, 24, started work two weeks ago as a paediatric nurse at the AFLAC Cancer Centre in Georgia.

“Every time someone said 'Welcome to Children's!' or I looked down at my badge and saw that CHOA logo, it brought tears to my eyes,” Montana wrote on Facebook.

“Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream - to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager.”

Montana was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of connective tissue cancer when she was just two, and underwent chemotherapy at the AFLAC Cancer Centre.

The plucky toddler beat the cancer and it wasn’t until years later when Montana was 14 and in high school that she learned the bad news - she had cancer again.

The teen was forced to give up her beloved cheerleading and gymnastics, and endured weekly treatments of radiation and chemotherapy.

It was an experience that changed Montana’s life forever – and saw her determined to study paediatric oncology and return to help others in the same situation.

"The nurses here, as great as they were when I was 2 - from what my mum says - they were extremely loving and caring and compassionate,” Montana told ABC News.

“And, just the love they showed me and my family in our time of need just really helped me. It helped me want to become as kind and as caring and as compassionate as they were for me."

