Cancer survivor becomes nurse at hospital that saved her

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

After beating cancer twice – all before the tender age of 15 – one woman has realised her lifelong dream to become a nurse at the very hospital that saved her life.

Montana Brown, 24, started work two weeks ago as a paediatric nurse at the AFLAC Cancer Centre in Georgia.

RELATED: Inspiring 10-year-old beats breast cancer
RELATED: Stars who have bravely survived cancer

“Every time someone said 'Welcome to Children's!' or I looked down at my badge and saw that CHOA logo, it brought tears to my eyes,” Montana wrote on Facebook.

Montana Brown cancer survivor hospital nurse

Montana has made headlines after landing her dream job at the cancer centre that saved her life. Photo: Facebook

“Never in a million years did I think that at the age of 24 I would have achieved my biggest and wildest dream - to work at the hospital I was treated at as a child/teenager.”

Montana Brown AFLAC Cancer Centre

The inspiring 24-year-old admits it's been a lifelong dream to become a nurse. Photo: Facebook

Montana was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of connective tissue cancer when she was just two, and underwent chemotherapy at the AFLAC Cancer Centre.

The plucky toddler beat the cancer and it wasn’t until years later when Montana was 14 and in high school that she learned the bad news - she had cancer again.

Montana Brown nurse childhood cancer

Montana was first diagnosed with cancer at just two. Photo: Facebook

The teen was forced to give up her beloved cheerleading and gymnastics, and endured weekly treatments of radiation and chemotherapy.

It was an experience that changed Montana’s life forever – and saw her determined to study paediatric oncology and return to help others in the same situation.

Montana Brown Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center.

The hospital shared Montana's incredible story. Photo: Facebook

"The nurses here, as great as they were when I was 2 - from what my mum says - they were extremely loving and caring and compassionate,” Montana told ABC News.

“And, just the love they showed me and my family in our time of need just really helped me. It helped me want to become as kind and as caring and as compassionate as they were for me."

