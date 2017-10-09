News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles
Crying fan finally meets Prince Charles

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik are happier than ever

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick have been busy on separate royal engagements for the past few weeks but they’re finally back together and look happier than ever.

Huge snowdrifts seen in Devon during Storm Emma
0:36

Huge snowdrifts seen in Devon during Storm Emma
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
0:59

Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Reckless Child Isn't Aware Of Heights
1:11

Reckless Child Isn't Aware Of Heights
Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love
0:33

Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love
Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love
0:33

Captain America gives 'Wonder Woman' some love
Blues Supporter Turnbull Looking Smug Ahead of State of Origin
0:20

Blues Supporter Turnbull Looking Smug Ahead of State of Origin
Twitter's 'bomb cyclone' memes are the only good things about the storm
1:21

Twitter's 'bomb cyclone' memes are the only good things about the storm
Florida Police Officer Catches 9-Foot Yellow Anaconda
2:25

Florida Police Officer Catches 9-Foot Yellow Anaconda
Using THIS to hide your MANHOOD? Remain STATIONARY | Family Feud

Using THIS to hide your MANHOOD? Remain STATIONARY | Family Feud
Jonathan Pie Sounds Off on Trump and Putin at the G20
3:09

Jonathan Pie Sounds Off on Trump and Putin at the G20
 

The Danish lovebirds are said to be stepping up their official outings as they prepare to take over as King and Queen.

RELATED: Princess Mary to be Queen after shocking Danish royal news
RELATED: Princess Mary furious at Fred’s wild Aussie trip

The duo were spotted holding hands and looking very much in love when they met with Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess of Japan Masako.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick hold hands

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick are closer than ever. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Frederick and Princess Mary pictured at the Opera House

The lovebirds have been going from strength to strength. Photo: Getty Images

Their united display comes just months after Princess Mary was reportedly ‘furious’ with Prince Frederick over his wild Australian trip in August.

According to New Idea magazine, Frederick’s sailing trip to Hamilton Island left Mary angry at her husband’s ‘refusal to grow up’.

“Mary just can’t believe Fred is running around like a 21-year-old while she’s busy ruling Denmark and managing the twins’ first week of school,” a palace aide tells New Idea.

“He seems to wind up in one drama or another – and drinking is the common thread.”

It’s also reported that Princess Mary has had to take on more responsibilities within the Danish royal family after news broke that Danish Queen’s husband, Prince Henrik, has been diagnosed with dementia and Queen Margrethe herself had to cut short a trip to the UK due to an unknown illness.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick meet with Japanese Prince and Princess

Mary and Fred looked in love when they met with Japan's Prince and Princess. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Mary pictured with her kids

Princess Mary was spotted in August attending Prince Nikolai of Denmark's 18th birthday at the Royal Ship Dannebrog. Photo: Getty Images

“It’s been clear that Mary is the one taking care of it all,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“The work, event, the kids, trying to hold the family together and now also taking care of Margrethe and her problems.”

A statement released by the Danish royal family announced 83-year-old Prince Henrik’s condition.

“Following a longer diagnostic process and lately a series of examinations during late summer, a specialist team ... has now concluded that his Royal Highness Prince Henrik suffers from dementia,” it said.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick

It's thought Mary and Frederick could be King and Queen within the next few months. Photo: Getty Images

“The extent of the cognitive failure is ... greater than expected considering the age of The Prince.”

Just one month prior to his diagnosis, the Prince had revealed in a shocking interview that he did not want to be buried alongside his wife.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top