Princess Mary and Prince Frederik are happier than ever

Princess Mary and Prince Frederick have been busy on separate royal engagements for the past few weeks but they’re finally back together and look happier than ever.

The Danish lovebirds are said to be stepping up their official outings as they prepare to take over as King and Queen.

The duo were spotted holding hands and looking very much in love when they met with Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess of Japan Masako.

Their united display comes just months after Princess Mary was reportedly ‘furious’ with Prince Frederick over his wild Australian trip in August.

According to New Idea magazine, Frederick’s sailing trip to Hamilton Island left Mary angry at her husband’s ‘refusal to grow up’.

“Mary just can’t believe Fred is running around like a 21-year-old while she’s busy ruling Denmark and managing the twins’ first week of school,” a palace aide tells New Idea.

“He seems to wind up in one drama or another – and drinking is the common thread.”

It’s also reported that Princess Mary has had to take on more responsibilities within the Danish royal family after news broke that Danish Queen’s husband, Prince Henrik, has been diagnosed with dementia and Queen Margrethe herself had to cut short a trip to the UK due to an unknown illness.

“It’s been clear that Mary is the one taking care of it all,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“The work, event, the kids, trying to hold the family together and now also taking care of Margrethe and her problems.”

A statement released by the Danish royal family announced 83-year-old Prince Henrik’s condition.

“Following a longer diagnostic process and lately a series of examinations during late summer, a specialist team ... has now concluded that his Royal Highness Prince Henrik suffers from dementia,” it said.

“The extent of the cognitive failure is ... greater than expected considering the age of The Prince.”

Just one month prior to his diagnosis, the Prince had revealed in a shocking interview that he did not want to be buried alongside his wife.

