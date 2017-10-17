WATCH: Unattended ute wreaks havoc on servo

This guy found himself in a bit of a spot of bother when he forgot to put the handbrake on at a petrol station.
Hilarious footage captured on the servo’s CCTV camera sees the unattended ute roll across the car park and over a garden bed.
Picking up speed, it mows over what appears to be a metre and continues to steamroll its way across the car park until it collides with the nearby bush – at which point its desperate owner is seen bolting after it.
Check it out in the video above, it’s a pertinent reminder for all of us to keep our handbrake firmly up!
