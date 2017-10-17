News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder
Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder

‘You’ve made a massive mistake’ Em Rusciano slams Today

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

The world of breakfast television is still reeling following the news that long-time Today host and living legend Lisa Wilkinson has quit.

The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
0:45

The Queen's hilarious dig at Donald Trump
Tristan Thompson caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian
0:19

Tristan Thompson caught 'cheating' on Khloe Kardashian
Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
1:37

Ariel Winter trolled for wearing minidress to church
Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
1:11

Jennifer garner's hilarious drunken tour of handbag
Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
1:00

Meet Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys Douglas
Rebecca Gibney wins Gold Logie at the 2009 awards
1:01

Rebecca Gibney wins Gold Logie at the 2009 awards
Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
1:00

Thylane Blondeau 'the most beautiful girl in the world' turns 17
Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
0:11

Kate Hudson reveals she and Danny Fujikawa are expecting a girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games trials
0:55

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again
Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
0:18

Aussie comedian's Britney impersonation is hilarious
This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
1:08

This is why you don't want to mess with Blake Lively
Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
1:25

Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
 

The 57-year-old reportedly walked because the Nine Network refused to pay her the same amount as her male co-host Karl Stefanovic, and fellow early riser and breakie radio host Em Rusciano, had some scathing comments on that matter this morning.

Taking aim at Nine, Rusciano said, “Channel Nine, you have made a massive mistake”.

She went on to explain that in her opinion, the move will isolate female viewers who are already disillusioned with Stefanovic after he split with his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn, and now dates younger designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

Lisa Wilkinson leaving today show

Em Rusciano is backing Lisa Wilkinson. Photo: Getty

“They [Wilkinson and Stefanovic] do the same thing, and not only that, I think you only get one person like Lisa Wilkinson in tele in a lifetime of tele,” Rusciano said on her 2DayFM show.

“You only get someone who has her gravitas, her poise, her grace, her intelligence, her wit, and she’s so beloved, she’s so loved by the female audience especially.

“And you’ve got someone like Karl Stefanovic who’s a lad, who was very unpopular with women after what happened with his wife, I think Lisa is the invaluable ointment to Karl a lot of the time.”

Today ratings without Lisa Wilkinson

She thinks Today's ratings will plummet without Lisa on deck. Photo: Getty

Stressing that she doesn’t know the specifics of the dispute between Wilkinson and Nine, Rusciano said she’s proud of the way the TV host – who has since been snapped up by Ten - stood up for gender inequality.

“To Lisa, I just want to say well done, well done on sticking to your guns and backing yourself and believing in your value,” she said.

“Channel Nine’s loss - and it’s a stupid loss and I believe they’re gonna take a massive hit in the ratings over this, is Channel Ten’s gain, and good on Channel Ten for jumping on it.”

Wilkinson made the shock announcement in Twitter last night, saying that Monday's episode of Today was her last. It remains to be seen exactly what role she'll fill on Ten, but she's been welcomed onto The Project desk alongside Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly.

Lisa Wilinson the project

Lisa's now heading to Channel Ten to star on The Project. Photo: Getty

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top