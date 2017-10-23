Meghan Markle may have just had tea with the Queen in Buckingham Palace, but on the other side of the world, her half-sister has created a GoFundMe campaign because she’s so strapped for cash.

Meghan Markle's sister creates GoFundMe page to raise $20,000

Samantha Markle, who has previously spoken out against the Suits star, describing her as a “self-obsessed” social climber, is crowdfunding for $20,000.

The wheelchair user, is looking for the money so she can buy an accessible home, where she can reach counters and have wider doorways.

“For years I've struggled with the inability to get around my home effectively and safely in a wheelchair,” she wrote on her page, which has so far raised $150.

“Some may think that because I look OK that I can't possibly struggle.

“The truth is that I do with spinal MS. I would just like to be able to navigate my home safely and efficiently.

“I'd like to be able to walk and undergo physical therapy but until and unless I can, I am barred from so many daily activities because my house is not accessible to my wheelchair.”

So far the page has only garnered $150 from the public, however, those who donated have left some opinionated comments on Samantha's circumstances.

'They say you are Meghan Markle's sister. If that is true..shame on her for not helping you with all the money she's making. God bless you and the laws of the universe does exist," one person said.

"Lots of good luck wishes always from me here in the UK for a new home for Samantha . I too have MS have fought for nearly 50 years no meds and too have a bungalow adapted for me," another person said.

The mother-of-three admitted last year that she hasn’t seen her half-sister, Meghan Markle, since 2008.

Samantha is the daughter of 72-year-old Thomas Markle, who is the beloved dad of Meghan Markle.

He is said to be furious and “deeply wounded” by the comments Samantha is making about Meghan.

Things are set to be even more sense between Samantha and the rest of the family, as she prepares to release her book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, which will detail their tumultuous relationship.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram