WATCH: French president's dog pees in palace meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron has suffered the slight embarrassment of his dog urinating during an official meeting at the opulent Elysée palace.

Hilarious footage has emerged showing the black labrador-griffon cross, called Nemo, relieving himself in the fireplace.

Macron was holding talks with three junior members of his government at the time, but laughed off the incident.

After realising what has happened they can all be heard giggling. “I wondered what that noise was,” the junior minister for ecology, Brune Poirson, says.

In the video, Macron can be heard saying that Nemo has done something “quite exceptional”. Junior minister for planning Julien Denormandie asks if this is something that “happens often”.

“You’ve triggered completely unusual behaviour in my dog,” Macron says.

In France, there is a tradition of presidents owning a dog, and Nemo has become a trusted companion of Marcon.

