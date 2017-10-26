News

Aussie mum’s warning after glass IKEA desk explodes

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

When it comes to kitting out our homes, there’s not many amongst us who don’t have at least once piece of IKEA furniture somewhere.

However one Aussie mum has issued a warning about the furniture giant’s glass top desk after hers spontaneously exploded and shattered.

“I have just had my IKEA glass top desk EXPLODE into 1000 pieces. Thank god no one was standing anywhere near it because it has exploded into a combination of shards and tempered glass pieces,” Samantha Bailey wrote on Facebook.

IKEA desk explodes

Samantha's IKEA desk spontaneously shattered. Photo: Facebook

IKEA glass desk shatters

The mum says her son often works at the desk. Photo: Facebook

“My 10 year old son works at this desk and honestly I suspect he would have been very very badly injured. As it is, I have cut my hand attempting to pick up the pieces."

This isn’t the first customer who claims a glass-topped piece of furniture has exploded, with a 25-year-old Welsh mum telling Wales Online she was left traumatised after her IKEA Salmi table shattered near her toddler.

Samantha Bailey IKEA desk

Samantha has issued a warning to others on Facebook. Photo: Facebook

For Sydney-based Samantha, things were made worse when she claims she approached the company only to be told that they wouldn’t do anything without a proof of purchase.

“I have just gotten off the phone from their customer service and told here is nothing they can do as I purchased it 3 years ago,” she raged.

Facebook warning IKEA

Photos show glass littered amongst Samantha's belongings. Photo: Facebook

“Apparently 3 years is their cutoff of responsibility and as I have no proof of purchase (who keeps these receipts?) they are not interested. I have another of these desks which will be going to the tip. PLEASE DO NOT BUY ANYTHING IN GLASS FROM IKEA. I am disgusted and furious.”

Facebook IKEA warning desk explodes

While no one was seriously injured by the explosion, Samantha says it could have been very different. Photo: Facebook

IKEA has since issued a statement, saying they take customer safety seriously.

"Products at IKEA are designed and made of the highest quality and are subject to comprehensive safety checks," 9News reports the statement reading.

"It is not common that our glass products shatter, however glass is a fragile material."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

