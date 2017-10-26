News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
How this two-year-old girl saved her mum's life
How this two-year-old girl saved her mum's life

Meghan moving in with Prince Harry next month

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They’ve already made their first public appearance together and had tea with the Queen and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking things to the next step.

This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world
1:27

This iconic outfit of Princess Diana's changed the world
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
MKR's Olga and Valeria's sneakiest move yet
1:19

MKR's Olga and Valeria's sneakiest move yet
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
1:52

Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
2:40

Harry Styles Impersonates Mick Jagger & Has Beard Malfunction In EPIC SNL Sketch
Two NEW Harry Potter Books Are To Be Released In October
1:52

Two NEW Harry Potter Books Are To Be Released In October
Harry Connick Jr. and Wife Jill Goodacre Open Up About Her Secret 5-Year Battle With Breast Cancer
1:14

Harry Connick Jr. and Wife Jill Goodacre Open Up About Her Secret 5-Year Battle With Breast Cancer
Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Adorable Bridesmaids in the 90s
1:28

Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Adorable Bridesmaids in the 90s
 

After it was reported that Meghan has quit her hit show Suits, it now makes complete sense, because it’s claimed she’s moving to London next month.

According to a royal insider, Meghan is ready to pack up her life in Toronto and move to the other side of the world, just before her engagement to Prince Harry is set to be announced.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving in together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving in together. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle quits Suits

It comes after Meghan Markle is reported to have quit her role on Suits. Photo: Getty Images

“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET.

“Currently Prince Harry lives at Nottingham Cottage which is a three-bedroom, small cottage in the [Kensington Palace] grounds.

“I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace -- in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on.”

Prince Harry to move Meghan Markle in

Meghan reportedly already has a whole wardrobe of clothes at Harry's Kensington Palace apartment. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement

Things have been going from strength to strength for the royal lovebirds, who are said to be ready to announce their engagement any day now. Photo: Getty Images

The news comes just weeks after it was revealed that Prince Harry is trying everything he can to make Meghan feel comfortable when she moves to the palace - even requesting a room for her mother.

According to Woman’s Day, the Queen has given Prince Harry her blessing to invite the Suits actress into the royal fold - but Meghan has told him her mother, Doria, is “part of the package”.

“Meghan can’t imagine not having her mum close by and she wants her to experience royal life and the adventure she’s about to embark on,” an insider told the publication.

Prince Harry is reportedly so enthralled by Meghan that he’s trying to persuade the Queen to allow Doria to rent out a guest suite at the palace and if she says no, he’ll find her an apartment close by.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top