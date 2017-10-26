Meghan moving in with Prince Harry next month

They’ve already made their first public appearance together and had tea with the Queen and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking things to the next step.

After it was reported that Meghan has quit her hit show Suits, it now makes complete sense, because it’s claimed she’s moving to London next month.

According to a royal insider, Meghan is ready to pack up her life in Toronto and move to the other side of the world, just before her engagement to Prince Harry is set to be announced.

“I am told by my sources that Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET.

“Currently Prince Harry lives at Nottingham Cottage which is a three-bedroom, small cottage in the [Kensington Palace] grounds.

“I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace -- in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on.”

The news comes just weeks after it was revealed that Prince Harry is trying everything he can to make Meghan feel comfortable when she moves to the palace - even requesting a room for her mother.

According to Woman’s Day, the Queen has given Prince Harry her blessing to invite the Suits actress into the royal fold - but Meghan has told him her mother, Doria, is “part of the package”.

“Meghan can’t imagine not having her mum close by and she wants her to experience royal life and the adventure she’s about to embark on,” an insider told the publication.

Prince Harry is reportedly so enthralled by Meghan that he’s trying to persuade the Queen to allow Doria to rent out a guest suite at the palace and if she says no, he’ll find her an apartment close by.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram