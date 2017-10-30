Expert warns Prince George threat should be taken seriously

It seems even the Royal family isn’t safe from terror threats with a vile message found online calling for an attack at Prince George’s school.

According to reports, ISIS extremists have threatened to attack Prince George at his London school posting a chilling warning on the web, and experts warn the threat needs to be taen seriously.

The message posted on encrypted messaging app Telegram reads ‘Even the royal family will not be left alone.’

Below a photo of Prince George and an image of the front of Thomas's Battersea the post also allegedly includes the address of the school as well as the words ‘school starts early’.

An investigation by the Daily Star uncovered the messages on the online site, which is now being monitoring around-the-clock to prevent potential ISIS attacks.

The post also featured words in Arabic taken from a jihadi song which translates as “When war comes with the melody of bullets, we descend on disbelief, desiring retaliation”.

It comes after a woman was arrested at Prince George’s school after trying to get into the property twice within 24 hours. Just four days before the prince started school the woman filmed herself walking through the corridors, calling the lack of security 'astonishing'.

Barry Spielman, whose internet surveillance firm Sixgill has been tracking Telegram channels since the start of the year, has said these threats need to be taken seriously.

"This threat to Prince George is chilling," he told the Daily Star.

Shocking this is not the first time the royal family has been threatened online either.

In 2015 ISIS threatened the Queen in the lead up to celebrations marking 70 years since the end of the Second World War.

And just last month Prince Harry was challenged to fight jihadis in a disturbing extremist video.

