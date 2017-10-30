News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman’s epic revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery
Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

Bizarre 'rainbow worm' UFO caught on camera

Team Be
Team Be
Yahoo7 Be /

A worm-like UFO has been caught on camera by a man out walking his dog, with the creepy snap so unnerving, his wife can't bear to look at it.

Selena Gomez Spending HOW MUCH on Justin Bieber's Birthday Present?!!
1:46

Selena Gomez Spending HOW MUCH on Justin Bieber's Birthday Present?!!
Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
1:42

Xtra Factor's shred version of Lauren Platt's Dark Horse | The X Factor UK 2014
When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:37

When The Xtra Factor put on dinner for the final four | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
Sexy magicians Brynolf and Ljung - Britain's Got Talent 2012 audition - International version
3:54

Sexy magicians Brynolf and Ljung - Britain's Got Talent 2012 audition - International version
MckNasty DJ's and drums at the same time! | Week 4 Auditions | Britain's Got Talent 2013
1:11

MckNasty DJ's and drums at the same time! | Week 4 Auditions | Britain's Got Talent 2013
First look at Ep 7: Is Gabz the one? | Britain's Got Talent 2013
1:13

First look at Ep 7: Is Gabz the one? | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Mom &amp; 2 Boys, 12, Rescued From Boat During 150 Mph Hurricane Winds In Puerto Rico: Watch
2:46

Mom & 2 Boys, 12, Rescued From Boat During 150 Mph Hurricane Winds In Puerto Rico: Watch
TRESemm&eacute; Backstage &ndash; Behind the scenes with A Beauty Junkie in London! | The X Factor UK 2014
2:25

TRESemmé Backstage – Behind the scenes with A Beauty Junkie in London! | The X Factor UK 2014
The final 45: &quot;It's not good news, it's great news!&quot; | Britain's Got Talent 2013
3:22

The final 45: "It's not good news, it's great news!" | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Attraction's semi-final shadow theatre performance | Semi-Final 5 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:50

Attraction's semi-final shadow theatre performance | Semi-Final 5 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Sarah-Jane catches up with the Judges | The Xtra Factor UK | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
3:17

Sarah-Jane catches up with the Judges | The Xtra Factor UK | The Xtra Factor UK 2014
Judges are &quot;Blown Away&quot; by Rion Paige | X Factor Global
7:10

Judges are "Blown Away" by Rion Paige | X Factor Global
 

Michael Hirst was scanning the skies last month in Pontefract, Yorkshire, when he noticed the 'squiggly' shape moving around in the night sky.

He quickly got out his camera and tripod to take a picture of the worm-like object.

Man UFO alien sighting rainbow worm

Michael captured the spooky photo last month. Photo: Mercury Press

"I have absolutely no idea what they are,” said Michael, 33.

"The funny thing is people wanted to discredit it online but they couldn't. It's completely unexplained.

"If I'm being honest I'd rather have an explanation but there just isn't one.

"When I saw it in the sky I just turned to my dog and said 'get in that house' because I knew I needed to photograph it.

"On closer examination I think they look like some Roswell photos I've seen. If you zoom in you can see the detail.

"There's a strange trail of light behind them and that was visible just looking at them.

Rainbow worm sighting UFO aliens

The weird worms have gone unexplained. Photo: Mercury Press

"It's not from the photo or anything. That light which was flashing could be seen with the naked eye."

Michael then showed the photo to his wife Julie, who was too freaked out to look closely at the picture.

"At that time of night it couldn't have been a drone or anything like that,” he says.

Photographer Michael shared the photo online, and sought the help of Philip Mantle, UFO investigator.

"My initial reaction was that this was perhaps some sort of aeroplane,” said Philip.

Alien UFO lights sighting

Michael denies any kind of photo trickery caused the light. Photo: Mercury Press

"But Michael says he saw the movement pattern with his own eyes, which knocks out one of my theories.

"With cases like this, with people photographing UFOs, it can sometimes be a case of the camera shaking or moving.

"But this young man clearly knows what he's doing with cameras and he said he saw it moving when he wasn't looking through the camera.

"In that case I just don't know what it is. This story is naturally as interesting as the pictures."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top