Bizarre 'rainbow worm' UFO caught on camera

A worm-like UFO has been caught on camera by a man out walking his dog, with the creepy snap so unnerving, his wife can't bear to look at it.

Michael Hirst was scanning the skies last month in Pontefract, Yorkshire, when he noticed the 'squiggly' shape moving around in the night sky.

He quickly got out his camera and tripod to take a picture of the worm-like object.

"I have absolutely no idea what they are,” said Michael, 33.

"The funny thing is people wanted to discredit it online but they couldn't. It's completely unexplained.

"If I'm being honest I'd rather have an explanation but there just isn't one.

"When I saw it in the sky I just turned to my dog and said 'get in that house' because I knew I needed to photograph it.

"On closer examination I think they look like some Roswell photos I've seen. If you zoom in you can see the detail.

"There's a strange trail of light behind them and that was visible just looking at them.

"It's not from the photo or anything. That light which was flashing could be seen with the naked eye."

Michael then showed the photo to his wife Julie, who was too freaked out to look closely at the picture.

"At that time of night it couldn't have been a drone or anything like that,” he says.

Photographer Michael shared the photo online, and sought the help of Philip Mantle, UFO investigator.

"My initial reaction was that this was perhaps some sort of aeroplane,” said Philip.

"But Michael says he saw the movement pattern with his own eyes, which knocks out one of my theories.

"With cases like this, with people photographing UFOs, it can sometimes be a case of the camera shaking or moving.

"But this young man clearly knows what he's doing with cameras and he said he saw it moving when he wasn't looking through the camera.

"In that case I just don't know what it is. This story is naturally as interesting as the pictures."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.