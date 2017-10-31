Adorable shoot with 108-year-old grandma wins the internet

News

Elise Solé
Yahoo7 Be /

A 108-year-old woman has become a modelling sensation after a gorgeous photo shoot with her granddaughter hit social media.

Hannah Ajala, 24, a journalist with the BBC in London, tweeted a series of photos starring herself and her grandmother on Saturday.

108 year old grandma

Hannah shared this beautiful photo online. Photo: Twitter

“Photo shoot time with my 108-year-old grandma,” read the tweet, which was liked 1,000 times and shared more than 300.







Ajala since tweeted a 10-minute video featuring an interview she conducted last year with the matriarch, called “7 questions to my 107-year-old grandma.”

In the footage, shot in the centenarian’s home country of Nigeria, the journalist explains that she met her grandmother when she was seven months old. But only as an adult has she become “overly fascinated, shocked, overwhelmed, grateful, and happy to say that I have a grandma who’s 107 years old.”



The grandmother, whose name is Moriyike Mojoyinola Abeke Ajala, reflects on an early memory of giving birth to her first child only 31 days after losing her own mother.

She also shares a life lesson through the story of a local man with eight wives for whom he couldn’t provide, which led him to turn to theft. “What he should have done differently was maybe to marry four wives, or two; that way he would have been able to properly cater for them,” she says. “The main life lesson here is to not go beyond our boundaries.”

When asked, “What’s one piece of advice you would give me as your granddaughter?” the woman answers, “By the grace of God, I pray that when you are married, and have your first child, I am still alive.”

viral grandma

Hannah would like her grandma to walk her down the aisle. Photo: Twitter

Ajala reveals that her dream is to have her grandmother walk her down the aisle. However, she says, “I refused to feel pressurised by it. Because I find that in my generation, there is a lot of pressure to get married. … I think being a millennial, we’re just selfish and we just want to get our life before we become a wife, as Beyoncé once said.”

The grandmother also reflected on her marriage to “Granddad,” saying, “Yes, I really loved my husband. I was my husband’s only wife.”

For the final question, “What message would you like to leave behind?” the woman answers, “My advice to all my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren is that they should be in unity with their wives, and husbands, and children. I pray that your partner or children never become your enemies. I want you to be one voice in your relationship. We need to unite; we need to understand each other better. Continue to love each other deeply. And please join hands together so that there will be no more problems.”

