Your iPhone has a 'boobs folder' of your pics

It turns out your smartphone has been keeping secret folders of all of your photos, and the internet is freaking out about it.

Twitter user ellieeebwu made the discovery that searching the word bra or brassiere in your photos will immediately bring up every boob, nude or cleavage pic you’ve ever taken.

ATTENTION ALL GIRLS ALL GIRLS!!! Go to your photos and type in the ‘Brassiere’ why are apple saving these and made it a folder!!?!!?😱😱😱😱 — ell (@ellieeewbu) October 30, 2017

Understandably the tweet went viral with almost 14,000 retweets and 26,000 likes. Users everywhere started sharing their results of their bikini and lingerie pics, and the more risqué selection.

Even Hollywood mum Chrissy Teigen was shocked to find out what her phone could do, taking to Twitter to share her results when she searched brassiere.

Tweeting her photos she said the folder included ‘every boob or cleavage pic’ she’d ever taken.

It's true. If u type in "brassiere" in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you've ever taken. Why. pic.twitter.com/KWWmJoRneJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 31, 2017

There is a technical explanation for this, according to The Verge. When Apple released iOS 10 in 2016 they added image recognition to its software.

So basically, that means the Photos app works out what’s in your folders and stores that data – privately – on your device.

There are thousands of keywords you can look up although the function hasn’t been perfected yet.

Typing food will get you food but penis won't get you penis and boobs won't get you boobs. Just brassiere. *strokes beard* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 31, 2017

We’ll just leave you to have a little search.

